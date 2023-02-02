Read full article on original website
Bella Ramsey is excited for The Last Of Us season 2 love story
This article contains spoilers for events within The Last of Us 2. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us cast has shared her thoughts on the upcoming story within The Last of Us season 2. Alongside Pedro Pascal who plays Joel, Ramsey is responsible for bringing one of the main The Last of Us characters to life.
Stranger Things writers shoot down Netflix series spin-off rumours
If I only could, I’d make a deal with God, and I’d get Him to, you know, commission a Stranger Things spin-off starring Eleven. If something sounds too good to be true, that usually means it is, and unfortunately, that looks to be the case with the latest rumour surrounding our favourite sci-fi series.
Blood and Water season 4 release date speculation, plot, and more
What is the Blood and Water season 4 release date? Over the last three seasons, what started as a South African teen drama about long lost sisters reuniting has become something else entirely. The Netflix series, created by Gambit Films, started with Puleng (Ama Qamata) transferring schools to be near...
Silk TV series aiming to be like Spider-Man movies, says Sony
The first live-action Spider-Man TV series from Sony is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The show-runner is Angela Kang, who comes from The Walking Dead. We don’t know too much about the series yet, but now have an update from the President of Sony’s Television Studios. Silk:...
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Batgirl star feels “blessed” to have made DC movie
Down with the DCEU, long live the DCU. As James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to build their new superhero movie kingdom, it’s worth remembering the films that fell along the way, and Leslie Grace has been speaking about her experience making the now cancelled Batgirl movie. Grace was...
What is the song in Knock at the Cabin?
What is the song in Knock at the Cabin? This article contains minor spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. Knock at the Cabin is now here, and audiences are bound to leave their cinemas with one or two questions. The new movie is an apocalyptic thriller from director M Night...
David Harbour’s closet has a Hellboy photo and you won’t guess why
Deep inside his closet David Harbour keeps a photo of himself as Hellboy and it’s for a pretty hilarious reason. David Harbour was shot to international attention back in 2016 thanks to his role in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. In the TV series, he plays Jim Hopper who...
Seth Rogen doesn’t like Marvel movies because they’re “for kids”
The MCU can’t please everyone, even if they’re a fan of the franchise’s source material. Seth Rogen, noted comics reader and adapter, has spoken out on why he doesn’t enjoy Marvel movies and TV series, stating they’re not even aimed at him. “I think that...
Kate Winslet turned down one of the best Lord of the Rings characters
Kate Winslet was Peter Jackson’s first choice to play Lord of the Rings character Eowyn, however Winslet turned the role down. The Lord of the Rings movies are now two decades old, but their influence and popularity remains as strong as ever. Based on the seminal novels by JRR...
DC has doubled down in the wrong direction
When the new custodians of the DC movie universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran, said, “down with the DCEU. Long live the DCU,” a newly rebooted franchise was reborn. Kind of. This is DC, and things over there have never been straightforward. Before we get to all the...
