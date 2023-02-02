Read full article on original website
Early morning house fire in Suwanee
SUWANEE — In the early hours this morning, firefighters from the Gwinnett County Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 4700 block of Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Firefighters say at about 3:35 a.m., a neighbor called 911 to report that the entire front of...
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.
There was bad news for Walmart shoppers in Atlanta this week with confirmation that one of the Walmart stores in Atlanta that was temporarily closed will not reopen. It was one of several stores that were closed due to fires in 2022.
'No W-2s, no checks, no medicine' | Residents in Decatur without mail for 5 months
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five months since many residents at a Decatur complex received mail after their mailboxes were damaged and the apartment didn't fix them. "We're not receiving any mail," Shuntaye Cooley, a resident at the Villas at Decatur apartments, said. "No W-2s, no checks, no medicine."
'You can smell the trash' | Icon Midtown residents start petition to get rent reduced after issues add up
ATLANTA — Residents of the Icon Midtown Apartments are banding together against their complex to discount their rent as they deal with a myriad of problems. One resident, Ryan St. John, said there have been lingering issues after pipes burst in December. He showed our reporters what the current situation looks like.
Large fire in Douglasville displaces family
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need
In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements
The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta store
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States, one of which will be in Atlanta.
Dunwoody and Sandy Springs residents outraged by anti-semitic flyers
DUNWOODY — This morning, Dunwoody residents in several neighborhoods were shocked to find Anti-Semitic flyers in their driveways. The hateful messages contained in the flyers have caused concern and outrage among the community. In response to the incident, Mayor Lynn Deutsch released a statement saying, “On behalf of the...
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
A woman said she fell in love with Champ after seeing his photo on Channel 2 Action News.
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
'There ain't nothing we can do with that' | Seniors still facing issues at Magnolia Circle Apartments
DECATUR, Ga. — Senior residents of a Decatur apartment complex have sent in more complaints just weeks after an 11Alive report that pushed to clean up trash pilled at the location. Problems this time stem from inside the apartments at the Magnolia Circle complex. One resident said she's dealt...
Falling in love with Atlanta’s weather? Beware of wide temperature swings!
February weather in Atlanta is usually cool, though temperatures have climbed as high as 80 degrees this month.
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
