ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Early morning house fire in Suwanee

SUWANEE — In the early hours this morning, firefighters from the Gwinnett County Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 4700 block of Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Firefighters say at about 3:35 a.m., a neighbor called 911 to report that the entire front of...
SUWANEE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large fire in Douglasville displaces family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need

In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
tourcounsel.com

Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy