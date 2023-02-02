ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement

--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Heritage Commerce Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Heritage Commerce HTBK. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. On Wednesday, Heritage Commerce will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
Benzinga

Matson: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Matson MATX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Matson will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut

Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial GNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genworth Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Genworth Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for HealthEquity

Within the last quarter, HealthEquity HQY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $86.0 versus the current price of HealthEquity at $60.145, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated HealthEquity...
Benzinga

Looking To Invest In Natural Disaster Recovery? This Fund (FEMA) Holds 63 Stocks Focused On Assisting In The Inevitable

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF FEMA gapped down about 0.5% on Friday on lower-than-average volume after gapping up to reach an all-time high of $27.30 on Thursday. Although the ETF currently lacks liquidity, FEMA outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% since Oct. 13, trading up 36% off the low on that day of $19.96. In comparison, the S&P 500 rose 19.6% over the same time frame.
Benzinga

5,775 ETH Worth $9M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 5,775.08 Ether ETH/USD worth $9,640,282, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,669.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga

Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings

Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Alico Earnings Preview

Alico ALCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Alico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31. Alico bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga

Every Tesla Model Y Now Qualifies For The Full Federal EV Tax Credit

When the federal government first released its guidelines for the EV tax credit, many noticed a strange disparity. Tesla's Model Y did not qualify for the tax credit unless it was ordered with the 7-seat option. This came down to a weight and price discrepancy. Without 7 seats, the Model...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy