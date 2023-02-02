Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement
--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Heritage Commerce Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Heritage Commerce HTBK. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. On Wednesday, Heritage Commerce will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
Matson: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Matson MATX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Matson will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial GNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genworth Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Genworth Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Expert Ratings for HealthEquity
Within the last quarter, HealthEquity HQY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $86.0 versus the current price of HealthEquity at $60.145, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated HealthEquity...
Looking To Invest In Natural Disaster Recovery? This Fund (FEMA) Holds 63 Stocks Focused On Assisting In The Inevitable
The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF FEMA gapped down about 0.5% on Friday on lower-than-average volume after gapping up to reach an all-time high of $27.30 on Thursday. Although the ETF currently lacks liquidity, FEMA outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% since Oct. 13, trading up 36% off the low on that day of $19.96. In comparison, the S&P 500 rose 19.6% over the same time frame.
5,775 ETH Worth $9M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 5,775.08 Ether ETH/USD worth $9,640,282, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,669.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings
Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Alico Earnings Preview
Alico ALCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Alico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31. Alico bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
SQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Block, Inc. Investors Of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Block, Inc. ("Block" or the "Company") SQ of a class action securities lawsuit. The lawsuit on behalf of Block investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Northern...
Here's Why Michael Saylor Says FTX Collapse And Other Crypto Scandals Will Benefit Bitcoin
Last week, MicroStrategy Inc MSTR announced its fourth quarter result. Co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor discussed projects and enterprises in the crypto space during its earnings call. Saylor said many crypto projects fell apart in the aftermath of macroeconomic challenges and crypto scandals last year, including the FTX FTT/USD implosion.
Robinhood Raises Interest Rates To 18x National Average: What Investors Need To Know
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is offering interest rates on uninvested cash at 18 times the national savings rate. What Happened: Robinhood raised its “Robinhood Gold” interest rate to 4.15% APY, while the national average interest rate on savings accounts stands at 0.33%. The retail brokerage said the new...
Bill.com Analysts Cut Price Targets On Payment Volume And SMB Softness Post Mixed Q2 Performance
Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. While the Q2 report was mixed across several closely watched KPIs, the analyst remains convinced that BILL is poised to gain a substantial share in the B2B space. Bill.com...
Every Tesla Model Y Now Qualifies For The Full Federal EV Tax Credit
When the federal government first released its guidelines for the EV tax credit, many noticed a strange disparity. Tesla's Model Y did not qualify for the tax credit unless it was ordered with the 7-seat option. This came down to a weight and price discrepancy. Without 7 seats, the Model...
