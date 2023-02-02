Read full article on original website
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
From Country, To Rock, to Mexican Music Here’s A Look At Concerts Coming To El Paso
The year has just started but El Paso is already getting jam-packed with some pretty awesome concert announcements!. From A beloved Mexican artist to a 70s rock band, and even a country superstar who will be gracing us with the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, Here’s a look at a few concerts many locals will be looking forward to these next few months:
elpasonews.org
KISS LIVE! At the El Paso County Coliseum – August 15, 1976
The El Paso County Coliseum held “8 Decades of the Coliseum, a Musical Tour” yesterday. Here’s an article of one of the bands that was featured in the 8 decades of El Paso County Coliseum. In 1976, the rock group KISS came to town for their first...
1 person dead after vehicle crash in Downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI responded to a single vehicle collision early Sunday morning on the intersection of Stanton and Missouri. According to officials, one person is dead. No further information has been reported. This story will be updated once we learn more.
El Paso Born Chef Returns and Visits Her Favorite Hometown Restaurants
Anytime famous El Paso chefs are mentioned, I think we all immediately think: Aarón Sánchez!. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One â“ Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Culinary Demonstrations Presented By Capital One. Getty Images...
tourcounsel.com
Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
Sun Metro to replace aging ticket vending machines at transit terminals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines that have outlived their useful life starting Monday, Feb. 6. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks […]
ktep.org
The Garrison Command Team in Fort Bliss
In this edition of El Paso Prime Time we welcome the leadership line of the Garrison Command Team, Colonel James Brady and Command Sergeant Major Gerardo Gonzalez; they sit down with host Richard Dayoub to discuss the mission and vision, plus, services and installations provided for the enlisted members and the families who are a part of the Garrison Command Team that located in the Fort Bliss military base here in El Paso, Texas.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
elpasomatters.org
Masa magic: El Paso tortilla maker connects people to local corn
Mateo Herrera makes each tortilla with methodical care. The West El Paso restaurant where he works is closed on Mondays, so he has the kitchen to himself and his metal tray of bolitas – balls of masa awaiting their turn on the manual tortilla press. The corn tortillas gently...
1st LEGAL Poker Room Open in El Paso
First things first…gambling is “illegal” in Texas. Sure, we’ve got a state lottery but that’s not really considered gambling, I guess. Now, El Paso has a place where poker lovers of all skill levels can go and play the game they love WITHOUT running afoul of the law.
Texas Bed Bath & Beyonds are Closing, Did El Paso Make the List?
Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest in the big booming business that once was to start slimming down its brick & mortars. It announced that it is closing its doors to 87 of its stores... and Texas made the list. Good news?. El Paso did not. El Paso currently...
#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 5, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with over 20 games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 17 F Father Yermo 36 F Eastwood 33 F Harmony 62 F Socorro 45 F Eastlake 45 F Coronado […]
Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
Everyone is Hoping Chico’s Tacos Really Did Bring Back their OG Cheese
While scrolling through the Foodies of El Paso TX. & Surrounding Areas official page (it is a private group but it has over 40,000 members so you probably are already in that group!) I came upon a post that I could not believe my eyes!. A member of the group...
One of Arizona’s Unique Dessert Shops Will Soon Call El Paso Home
El Paso loves its sweet treats, which is why this Arizona sweet shop that's coming to El Paso's Eastside will be a perfect addition!. This Arizona dessert shop is a unique fusion of some of our favorite American and Mexican snacks, and soon, it'll be calling El Paso home!. As...
UTEP upsets No. 21 Middle Tennessee 65-62 on buzzer beater
EL PASO, Texas – For the first time since 1998, UTEP women’s basketball upended a nationally-ranked opponent on Thursday night, knocking off No. 21 Middle Tennessee 65-62 on a Jazion Jackson game-winning triple with less than a second remaining. Inbounding the basketball from in front of their own bench with 4.8 seconds left in a tie […]
Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People across El Paso were able to see the Starlink satellites orbiting earth Friday night. ABC-7 viewer shared photos of the satellites seen from Downtown El Paso. The sight comes one day after SpaceX launched 53 satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Starlink is owned by Elon Musk The post Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky appeared first on KVIA.
