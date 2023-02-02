Read full article on original website
There’s still time to see rare green comet in West Virginia, Green Bank Observatory says
West Virginians still have time to see a rare green comet that hasn't been visible from earth since the Stone Age, despite cloudy night skies the past few days.
OnlyInYourState
Don’t Put Away That Coat, As Spring 2023 In Pennsylvania Is Predicted To Be Mild And A Bit Wet
As winter continues to barrel along, we now know that we unequivocally and sadly will not be welcoming an early spring. Phil has spoken, and we still have six more weeks until the warmer, sunnier days of spring officially arrive. Chances are we won’t have too much to complain about this spring either if you believe the Farmers Almanac’s spring weather prediction for Pennsylvania.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
WBOY
What’s on tap at Screech Owl Brewing?
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — While it may be a bit off the beaten path, you can still find Screech Owl Brewing’s craft beer across West Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania and beyond. Family-owned and operated, Screech Owl Brewing is located in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia in Preston County,...
wvexplorer.com
Hunters harvest fewer black bears in West Virginia in 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hunters harvested 1,727 black bears during the combined archery, crossbow, and firearms seasons in West Virginia in 2022, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The preliminary harvest for the combined 2022 seasons is 37 percent below the 2,756 bears killed in 2021. According...
WDTV
A Warm Week Ahead
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday to Saturday morning was extremely chilly with wind chills getting into the negatives in some parts of our area. However tonight we have already seen those temperatures return to around average for this time of year with temperatures expected to get even milder as we go through the week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details on the week ahead.
PhillyBite
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
WDTV
Bitter cold temps with lower wind chills to slam NCWV Friday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a cold front descending through West Virginia from north to south will usher in bitterly cold temperatures and wind gusts up to 25-35mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for some of our mountainous areas due to the potential for wind chills to drop as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon opens under Par Mar stores
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot opened on Friday, replacing the very popular Donut Shop that had operated in the same building for decades before closing in December. The new business is being operated by Par Mar Stores. Aside from that, not much has changed. There are even a...
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in West Virginia?
Drivers in West Virginia might be wondering if they can face repercussions for not removing snow on their cars before they hit the road.
Just how accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s the time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall of Famer Punxsutawney Phil from […]
WDTV
Monongah Mine Memorial Bell repaired
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A bell commemorating the Monongah Mine Disaster is ringing once again. The bell hasn’t rung in about three years since a lightning storm fried the motor. But now, it’ll ring everyday at 10:28 a.m. It’s to remember the 361 people who lost their lives...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
WDTV
‘Next LVL Energy’ bringing hundreds of jobs to Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major energy business just cut the ribbon for a new facility in Harrison County. Diversified Energy has tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across Appalachia. It held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new subsidiary called “Next LVL Energy.”. Its mission...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Mon Valley Vineyards
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Mon Valley Vineyards in White Hall for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills
Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
woay.com
Dangerous Cold Arrives; Record Wind Chill Set on Mt. Washington
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): An Arctic front is producing the coldest temperatures since the Christmas weekend outbreak. Although we won’t rival the low temperature of -6 degrees and high of 10 degrees seen on Christmas Eve, wind chills will hover between 5 above (most of southern West Virginia) and -15 degrees (above 3,000 feet along Route 219) this evening before settling to near 0 degrees as winds turn calm by daybreak on Saturday.
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
