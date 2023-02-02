Read full article on original website
MLB news: Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox
It’s Saturday, and time to relax (and celebrate that we are one day closer to the start of spring training). While you’re kicking back (and hopefully staying warm), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including an insider’s take on a highly regarded Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, and a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox.
3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours
Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
MLB news: Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins
Let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a Cincinnati Reds superstar ready to get right, the San Diego Padres on the cusp of spending more money, and the Minnesota Twins taking a pass on trade talks. Cincinnati Reds news: Jonathan India keeping...
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Surprise team looking to move up with Bears to No.1 in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are itching to trade the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a surprise team entered the conversation. It’s pretty clear by now that the Chicago Bears have a strong desire to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With so...
