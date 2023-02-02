ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
investing.com

U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
drugstorenews.com

Walmart to raise wages, offer other incentives for associates

Walmart's U.S.-based associates learned good news from John Furner, president and CEO. The company is investing in their future with four initiatives. Furner said, "At Walmart, we know our people make the difference. That’s never been more true than today – your talent and dedication to your customers is helping them live better lives every day. And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you – our store associates – through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart. Today, I’m happy to share our latest steps to shape jobs at Walmart – four new ways we’re investing in you."
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
investing.com

Protocol Labs Dismisses 21% of Employees to Counter Crypto Winter

Protocol Labs Dismisses 21% of Employees to Counter Crypto Winter. Protocol Labs announced that the company has decided to lay off 21% of its employees. The company’s CEO Juan Benet released a blog post announcing the company’s new move. He stated that the decision is made to tackle...
investing.com

Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report

Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
investing.com

Gold nurses steep losses as dollar rebounds ahead of nonfarm payrolls

Investing.com -- Gold prices inched higher on Friday after pulling back sharply from nine-month highs in the prior session as the dollar rebounded in anticipation of key nonfarm payrolls data, while other economic readings showed some strength in the labor market. While the Federal Reserve recently noted that inflation was...
The Independent

Benefit reforms have pushed many into part-time, low-paid jobs – IFS

Benefit reforms in recent decades have pushed more people into work, but often into part-time, low-paid jobs with little prospect of future high wages, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.Benefit policy should look beyond the headline employment number and promote longer-term career progression, which would in turn boost tax revenues, the think tank suggested.In a study of the UK benefit system, the IFS found that universal credit – the current flagship reform of means-tested benefits – appears to have helped claimants return to work more quickly.(The study) casts doubt on the value of recent conditionality regimes taking a...
investing.com

Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
investing.com

Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service

Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service. Binance has terminated its business relationship with WazirX. WazirX refused to retract its past false public statements against Binance. Preciously, Indian law enforcement agencies raided WazirX’s Mumbai office. The largest crypto marketplace Binance has asked the Indian...
CBS News

Some employers are still adding jobs. Here's who is hiring.

The economy may be showing signs of weakness, with consumer spending wobbling and home purchases sinking on higher borrowing costs, but there's one economic pillar that isn't slowing down yet: the job market.Friday's jobs report "crushed" expectations with 517,000 new jobs created in January, as Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments, put it. That's more than double what economists had forecast for the monthly report, which serves as a barometer for the health of the U.S. labor market. And the unemployment rate sank to 3.4% last month — the lowest since 1969.The jobs report may have taken some economic...
investing.com

Santander Chile ADR earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates

Investing.com - Santander Chile ADR (NYSE: BSAC) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.25, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614.04M versus the consensus estimate of $590.49M. Santander Chile ADR's stock price closed at $16.60. It is up 0% in the last...

