Walmart's U.S.-based associates learned good news from John Furner, president and CEO. The company is investing in their future with four initiatives. Furner said, "At Walmart, we know our people make the difference. That’s never been more true than today – your talent and dedication to your customers is helping them live better lives every day. And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you – our store associates – through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart. Today, I’m happy to share our latest steps to shape jobs at Walmart – four new ways we’re investing in you."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO