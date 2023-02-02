Read full article on original website
OECD Details Final Guidance To Implement New Global Minimum Corporate Tax: Expects Additional $220B Income
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, has reportedly detailed the final guidance for governments on bringing the new global minimum corporate tax into their law books. What Happened: The reform intends to update decades-old rules on cross-border tax where technology giants like Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet...
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
Military.com
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
A 4-day workweek may be necessary to avoid a ‘burnout society,’ but experts admit it’s only a ‘discussion for the upper class’
A shorter workweek sounds great and works fine for some, but hourly and service workers might disagree.
investing.com
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Pay is usually one of the most important aspects that candidates consider when looking for a job. Here are the most lucrative jobs of 2023.
drugstorenews.com
Walmart to raise wages, offer other incentives for associates
Walmart's U.S.-based associates learned good news from John Furner, president and CEO. The company is investing in their future with four initiatives. Furner said, "At Walmart, we know our people make the difference. That’s never been more true than today – your talent and dedication to your customers is helping them live better lives every day. And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you – our store associates – through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart. Today, I’m happy to share our latest steps to shape jobs at Walmart – four new ways we’re investing in you."
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
This CEO cut the working week, but not pay, at his factory – and says workers are now more productive and stick around for longer
Ben Eltz of DiamondBack Covers told Insider that a 35-hour week "almost pays for itself" through increased efficiency, safety, and staff retention.
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
investing.com
Protocol Labs Dismisses 21% of Employees to Counter Crypto Winter
Protocol Labs Dismisses 21% of Employees to Counter Crypto Winter. Protocol Labs announced that the company has decided to lay off 21% of its employees. The company’s CEO Juan Benet released a blog post announcing the company’s new move. He stated that the decision is made to tackle...
investing.com
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
investing.com
Gold nurses steep losses as dollar rebounds ahead of nonfarm payrolls
Investing.com -- Gold prices inched higher on Friday after pulling back sharply from nine-month highs in the prior session as the dollar rebounded in anticipation of key nonfarm payrolls data, while other economic readings showed some strength in the labor market. While the Federal Reserve recently noted that inflation was...
Benefit reforms have pushed many into part-time, low-paid jobs – IFS
Benefit reforms in recent decades have pushed more people into work, but often into part-time, low-paid jobs with little prospect of future high wages, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.Benefit policy should look beyond the headline employment number and promote longer-term career progression, which would in turn boost tax revenues, the think tank suggested.In a study of the UK benefit system, the IFS found that universal credit – the current flagship reform of means-tested benefits – appears to have helped claimants return to work more quickly.(The study) casts doubt on the value of recent conditionality regimes taking a...
investing.com
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
US employers cut 102,000 jobs in January - a 440% jump from the same time a year ago
Hundreds of thousands of employees are expected to lose work as US businesses announce the most job cuts in January since 2020 seeing a 440% increase than the same time last year.
investing.com
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service. Binance has terminated its business relationship with WazirX. WazirX refused to retract its past false public statements against Binance. Preciously, Indian law enforcement agencies raided WazirX’s Mumbai office. The largest crypto marketplace Binance has asked the Indian...
Some employers are still adding jobs. Here's who is hiring.
The economy may be showing signs of weakness, with consumer spending wobbling and home purchases sinking on higher borrowing costs, but there's one economic pillar that isn't slowing down yet: the job market.Friday's jobs report "crushed" expectations with 517,000 new jobs created in January, as Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments, put it. That's more than double what economists had forecast for the monthly report, which serves as a barometer for the health of the U.S. labor market. And the unemployment rate sank to 3.4% last month — the lowest since 1969.The jobs report may have taken some economic...
investing.com
Santander Chile ADR earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Santander Chile ADR (NYSE: BSAC) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.25, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614.04M versus the consensus estimate of $590.49M. Santander Chile ADR's stock price closed at $16.60. It is up 0% in the last...
