Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Man Utd news LIVE: Mason Greenwood eyeing career in China, Garnacho contract update, £89m Victor Osimhen transfer battle
MASON GREENWOOD is eyeing a football career in China if Manchester United sack him over sex attack claims. The club launched a probe on Thursday when prosecutors dropped the charges against him because 12 witnesses refused to cooperate. He will not train or return to the team while the club...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
Can Chelsea's new signings play in the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of new faces, but won't be able to use all of them in Europe. Which ones have made the cut?
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira sacked Crystal Palace coach Shaun Derry for ‘overstepping role after dressing room rant’
CRYSTAL PALACE boss Patrick Vieira sacked first team coach Shaun Derry for reportedly "overstepping his roles and responsibilities" during a passionate dressing room rant. Derry, 45, who captained Palace as a player, was relieved of his duties earlier this week after more than three years as a coach at the club.
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal WSL: Player ratings as Hammers frustrate Gunners
Player ratings from West Ham 0-0 Arsenal in the WSL.
Can red cards be appealed in the Premier League?
A look at the process of how clubs can appeal red cards in the Premier League
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
David de Gea reveals Man Utd's plan to cope without Casemiro & Christian Eriksen
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has discussed his side's plans to cope in the absence of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.
FA Cup on TV: Man Utd, Spurs & Man City television selections confirmed for fifth round
The televised games for the fifth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup have been confirmed, with ties including Man Utd, Spurs and Man City selected.
Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Month for January
Mikel Arteta has been named the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January 2023.
Harry Kane reacts to becoming Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer
Harry Kane admitted he was 'overwhelmed' by the feeling of becoming Tottenham's outright all-time leading goalscorer.
Graham Potter: January transfer window has changed Chelsea 'direction'
Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window and the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Will Man Utd appeal Casemiro's red card?
Erik ten Hag has provided an update on whether Manchester United will appeal the red card shown to Casemiro in Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Vinicius Junior renews rivalries with Mallorca in Real Madrid defeat
After Real Madrid's La Liga defeat, we take a look at Vinicius Junior's personal rivalry with Mallorca
Arsenal fixture list: When they play Man City after Everton defeat
A rundown of Arsenal's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Europa League
