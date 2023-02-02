ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.
Billings Gazette photos play role in White House response to China’s spy balloon

The president of the United States knew about the presence of the Chinese spy balloon for several days before it was spotted drifting over Montana. But, the White House wanted to keep it secret fearing news of the surveillance balloon would sabotage Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned diplomatic trip to China, the first such visit in five years, Bloomberg News has reported. Blinken was to go to China on Friday.
Pope Francis lands in South Sudan

Pope Francis arrived Friday in South Sudan for the start of a three-day visit to the African country, which has been plagued by conflict since gaining independence in 2011.
Turkey slams West over consulate closures, security warnings

Turkey summoned ambassadors of nine Western countries including the United States and Sweden on Thursday to criticize their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

