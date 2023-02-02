The president of the United States knew about the presence of the Chinese spy balloon for several days before it was spotted drifting over Montana. But, the White House wanted to keep it secret fearing news of the surveillance balloon would sabotage Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned diplomatic trip to China, the first such visit in five years, Bloomberg News has reported. Blinken was to go to China on Friday.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO