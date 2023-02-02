Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.
Lebanon-Express
Billings Gazette photos play role in White House response to China’s spy balloon
The president of the United States knew about the presence of the Chinese spy balloon for several days before it was spotted drifting over Montana. But, the White House wanted to keep it secret fearing news of the surveillance balloon would sabotage Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned diplomatic trip to China, the first such visit in five years, Bloomberg News has reported. Blinken was to go to China on Friday.
Lebanon-Express
Pope Francis lands in South Sudan
Pope Francis arrived Friday in South Sudan for the start of a three-day visit to the African country, which has been plagued by conflict since gaining independence in 2011.
Lebanon-Express
U.S. to increase military role in the Philippines amid China tensions
The United States is expanding its military presence in the Philippines amid rising tensions with China in the region, a deal Beijing was quick to condemn.
Lebanon-Express
Turkey slams West over consulate closures, security warnings
Turkey summoned ambassadors of nine Western countries including the United States and Sweden on Thursday to criticize their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.
Lebanon-Express
The moment the Chinese spy balloon was shot down, ordered by President Biden
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Lebanon-Express
Eyewitness, expert react to suspected spy balloon spotted over U.S.
Defense expert John Parachini calls the reports of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over U.S. airspace "untimely" ahead of a U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. The trip was canceled Friday.
Comments / 0