TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Android Authority
How to factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S23 series phones can be wiped clean in many ways. Here are all of the ways to factory reset your phone!. Samsung released some amazing flagships in the form of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three of them are powerful phones that should serve your needs flawlessly for the most part. But sometimes, you may find yourself in a situation where you need to factory reset your phone. Maybe you are planning to give or sell this phone to someone or are trading it in for another new Samsung flagship. Or maybe you have run into any unforeseen issues with the phone and are hoping a factory reset could solve it. We’re here to help! Here’s how you can easily factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Android Authority
Samsung has some lofty Galaxy S23 series sales goals
Samsung expects the S23 Ultra to account for over 50% of S23 units sold. Samsung reportedly aims to increase Galaxy S23 series sales by more than 10% over the S22 series. The company also wants to grow foldable phone sales by more than 10% compared to 2022. Samsung has just...
Android Authority
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can buy
Just picked up a new Galaxy S23 Plus? Time to keep it safe and stylish. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus hits a nice middle ground between the smallish Galaxy S23 and the feature-packed Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it’s still a fairly pricey phone that you’ll want to keep protected. With that in mind, we picked out the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases you can currently buy.
Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices
The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Samsung's next big thing(s) are finally here, and according to T-Mobile, the best place to get a Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra from is, you've guessed it, T-Mobile. The nation-leading "Un-carrier" is backing what might seem like a generic and largely meaningless claim with a number of very interesting propositions, including an unusually simple and straightforward free flagship deal and the prospect of 16 percent higher 5G speeds on average than on other networks.
Android Authority
Poll: Are you planning to buy a new phone this year?
Has the state of the economy messed up your plans to buy a new phone this year?. Smartphone sales are at an all-time low. Even the past holiday season couldn’t compel people to buy new phones, and it seems things will remain down for a while as far as handset sales are concerned.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: Compare the New Phone Against the 2022 Flagship
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Wednesday as part of the company's Unpacked event, but Samsung is also keeping last year's Galaxy S22 around with a price cut. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Android Authority
Google says its 2022 phones were its best selling devices ever
Google has claimed that the 2022 Pixel lineup was its best-selling generation ever. The company further asserted that it gained market share in every supported locale. Google offered a great lineup of Pixel smartphones in 2022, with the Pixel 6a being a solid mid-range handset while the Pixel 7 series earned critical acclaim. In fact, the Pixel 7 Pro was the winner in both our Editor’s Choice and Reader’s Choice awards.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra receive Adobe Lightroom integration for professional image editing within Expert RAW app
Samsung has brought several camera upgrades to market with the Galaxy S23 series, which it launched on Wednesday. Arguably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the star of the show in this regard, with a 200 MP primary camera replacing the 108 MP equivalent in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung also upgraded the camera stack of its cheaper flagship smartphones, with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus sharing the same new 12 MP front-facing camera.
Android Authority
MagSafe cases are coming for our Android phones; bring them on!
I'd put the famous Breaking Bad magnets quote here, but we're a family-friendly site. The problem with using MagSafe accessories on Android phones is that in order for them to stick to your phone, you need said phone to have the proprietary magnet array in one form or another. MagSafe adapter rings were a fine solution for a while, but they’re a little unsightly and they can catch on fabric when you slide the phone in and our of your pockets. Cases are more seamless; they hide the magnets inside of them. Until now, however, MagSafe cases for Android were either too expensive (Moment, Mous, Pitaka) or too cheap and no-name-branded.
CNBC
Amazon is shutting some Fresh and Go stores as the company cuts costs
Amazon is closing some Fresh supermarkets and Go convenience stores as it looks to curtail expenses. The e-retailer will also pause expansion of Fresh stores to examine the business and see if it resonates with customers, CEO Andy Jassy said on Amazon's earnings call. Amazon issued a disappointing first-quarter revenue...
Android Authority
Chrome to get feature that quickly erases 15 minutes of browser data on Android
When the feature may come to Chrome for Android is uncertain. Google may be adding a new feature to Chrome for Android. The feature will allow users to quickly delete 15 minutes of browser data. It’s unclear when the feature would arrive. It’s not uncommon to forget to open...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
Phone Arena
Your Android phone may become able to act as USB camera
Most phones have pretty reliable selfie snappers, right? Even better — a lot of them have solid main camera arrays. So if that’s the case, wouldn’t it be great if manufacturers allowed you to use your phone as a camera for some Twitch streaming or video conferencing?
CNET
You Need to Cancel Some of Your App Subscriptions Right Now
It feels like every app I download offers some sort of paid subscription. Uber and Uber Eats have Uber One, which gets you free delivery and reduced fees on eligible orders, while Twitter has Twitter Blue, offering exclusive features including a blue checkmark and the ability to edit tweets. BMW...
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
Android Authority
Google Pixel 6a revisited: The good and bad, six months later
The only thing standing between the Pixel 6a and greatness is the Pixel 7. The compact smartphone form factor is a rare breed nowadays, even more so in the midrange segment where large displays seem to reign supreme. Would-be buyers looking for a great but small Android phone are often left with no option but to go for the higher end with the likes of Asus, Samsung, or Sony, unless they’re lucky to live in a market where the Pixel A series is available.
Android Authority
What are Hearables and what's at play?
Hearables technology could support us all in living our healthiest, most informed lifestyles. The future of hearables is bright. The emergence in 2014 of modern wearables technology changed the outlook of next-generation features. Traditionally, consumers have turned to smartwatches for high-tech wearables; however, seamless integration of audio, health, and voice assistance is the next stage in wearable development. Specifically — hearables technology.
ETOnline.com
PS5 Deals: Save Up to $135 On the PlayStation 5 at Walmart and QVC Now
If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 this year, today is your chance to get the console on sale. QVC has a PS5 deal right now where you can get $50 off the digital console with God of War: Ragnarok digital download, accessories, and vouchers. New QVC customers can save an extra $10 with the code SURPRISE at checkout, which brings the cost for the PS5 bundle down to $740.
