Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
SFGate
MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine
EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
SFGate
No. 18 Michigan 77, Michigan St. 67
MICHIGAN ST. (11-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.169, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Ekh 3-4, Joiner 2-6, Ayrault 2-4, Hagemann 1-7, McDaniel 1-3, Kimball 1-2, Ozment 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Alexander 1, Ayrault 1, Kimball 1) Turnovers: 10 (Joiner 3, Hagemann 2, McDaniel 2,...
SFGate
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST. MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2. to 7 inches, mostly through this evening. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in. Lane County. In Washington, South...
SFGate
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY. * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations. of up to 8 to 14 inches, highest near the crest-line. Winds. gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of...
SFGate
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-061500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
SFGate
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023. The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY. AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002. (Greater Lake...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Mariposa,. central Madera and northern Fresno Counties through 415 PM PST... At 344 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Yosemite Lakes, or 23 miles south...
SFGate
Rodgers takes pro-am at Pebble as Rose grabs 54-hole lead
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Justin Rose would love nothing better than to be...
SFGate
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
