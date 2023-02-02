ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

SFGate

MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
SFGate

No. 18 Michigan 77, Michigan St. 67

MICHIGAN ST. (11-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.169, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Ekh 3-4, Joiner 2-6, Ayrault 2-4, Hagemann 1-7, McDaniel 1-3, Kimball 1-2, Ozment 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Alexander 1, Ayrault 1, Kimball 1) Turnovers: 10 (Joiner 3, Hagemann 2, McDaniel 2,...
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST. MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2. to 7 inches, mostly through this evening. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in. Lane County. In Washington, South...
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY. * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations. of up to 8 to 14 inches, highest near the crest-line. Winds. gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of...
PENDLETON, OR
SFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-061500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
RENO, NV
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023. The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY. AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002. (Greater Lake...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Mariposa,. central Madera and northern Fresno Counties through 415 PM PST... At 344 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Yosemite Lakes, or 23 miles south...
SFGate

Rodgers takes pro-am at Pebble as Rose grabs 54-hole lead

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Justin Rose would love nothing better than to be...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
SFGate

Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

