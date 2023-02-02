ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Denies Any Association with CBD Products with the Perfect Post

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago

Refusing to be a part of an unauthorized marketing scheme, country music legend Dolly Parton took to Instagram to deny any association with certain CBD products. Her response to the situation is nothing less than perfect.

In the social media post, Dolly Parton declared that she is not affiliated, has not endorsed, and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy products. “She’s more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity has been falsely used for advertisements. In April 2022, fellow country star Blake Shelton’s image and likeness were being used without permission in fake CBD gummies endorsements.

Snopes reported at the time that a DailyMail article stated that Shelton had endorsed Nature’s Only CBD Gummies. This was after he allegedly appeared in online advertisements for the company. However, there was no evidence in proving that Shelton had endorsed the gummies, to begin with. Therefore, Snopes considered the situation as being “false bait” in order for consumers to click on the ad.

The DailyMail piece has also been confirmed to appear on the media’s website as well. It was done by a website called growinghealthnews.com . It is not affiliated with the DailyMail.

Snopes Also Addressed Dolly Parton’s Fake Endorsement of CBD Gummies

In December 2022, Snopes confirmed that Dolly Parton did not endorse CBD gummies. This was after Facebook users were sharing links to a so-called “paid ad” alleging Parton’s endorsement.

It was reported that all of the Facebook showing the false headline read, “Allegation Against Dolly Parton Have Been Confirmed.” The ad then takes consumers to a website that looks similar to Fox News’ website. It shows Dolly Parton adding her “stamp of approval” to various CBD gummy products.

Other celebrities that have reportedly experienced the same scammy endorsement issues include Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Oprah Winfrey, and Alex Trek. Clint Eastwood is also another celebrity that had to deal with this type of scam. He eventually sued and won a $2 million lawsuit last summer. The actor accused a business of using his image and likeness to promote a product that he did not endorse.

Last year, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik had to go on Instagram to address the fake ads using her images and likeness to promote CBD gummies. “Hi, everyone. So… awkward: there are many untrue things floating around the internet about many figures. But I want to address one about me that looks very authentic. But is indeed a hoax. I am not selling CBD Gummies of any kind and do not plan to do so at any point in the future. I have tried to get this removed to no avail. It’s not real,” she wrote.

