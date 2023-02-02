New exhibit at Smoky Hill Museum on history of fire's destructive power

Whether it was the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 or the 1982 prairie fire that burned over 100 square miles of pasture in Saline County, the Smoky Hill Museum's new exhibit looks at how fiery disasters have taught lessons on making places safer for society.

"Fire: Embers of Discovery," opened at the museum in December and looks at several notable fires that happened in the United States and in the local community to show how the history of fire protection, and prevention, has progressed over the years.

"What we're doing is taking a look at some past fires and seeing how that helped improve fire safety," said Susan Hawksworth, director the museum. "We highlight four local fires and three national fires."

The first display in the exhibit explains what fire is, a chemical reaction of heat, fuel and oxidation, and how it can spread.

The museum, which is part of the City of Salina Arts and Humanities Department, worked with another organization in the city, the Salina Fire Department, to make sure the exhibit reflects the best and most current information about how fires spread.

"They did read through our script to make sure we were accurate," Hawksworth said.

Connecting local history to the topic

While there are three historical fires from the nation's history, all of which happened in Chicago, the museum takes particular care to connect the topic to the fires which have impacted Salina and the surrounding community.

For example, the same year as the Great Chicago Fire, Salina saw its own large fire, on Christmas Day, 1871. This "Sad Yule Fire" burned about a block and a half of downtown Salina at the time, beginning at a saloon before spreading north and south for over an hour before it was contained when it reached a newly built structure.

"It was stopped at the Geis Bank, which was an all brick building with a tin roof," Hawksworth said.

Being Christmas, there was no loss of life in this downtown blaze, but with over $54,000 of losses, or nearly $1.3 million by 2022 standards, the city knew that better prevention and protection was called for.

"Some of the lessons learned from that were (things) like fire inspections...better funding and training for fire departments," Hawksworth said.

Hawksworth noted that this particular exhibit doesn't feature as many artifacts as might be expected in a museum, however there are some examples, including hose nozzles, fire turnout gear such as jackets and helmets and even some extinguishers of the day, glass bulbs filled with retardant liquid such as water.

Using escape room technology to teach

One thing the museum likes to do with its exhibits is make them as interactive as possible, so that people of all ages can learn and maybe have fun at the same time.

For the "Fire: Embers of Discovery," some of that interaction includes technology that someone might find in an escape room to teach about the prairie fire that destroyed over 100 square miles of pasture ground in western Saline County, led to the evacuation of Hedville residents and threatened the town of Brookville.

"The (interactives) show the timeline of (the prairie fire) really (well)," Hawksworth said.

There are different puzzles that need to be completed, each of which will open a door to reveal more information about the 1982 fire and how it was put out.

"I haven't figured any of the puzzles out yet," Hawksworth said.

Curator of Exhibits Joshua Morris said the electronics of these interactives was something he's used in other exhibits, and it was helpful to keep them around and repurpose them.

Some of the displays though didn't need the newest electronic technology, particularly giving the real look of charred remains of a wooden building in the downtown Salina fire section.

"I've done aged wood a lot," Morris said. "I knew how to get (the look right). It was a messy process for sure, with a lot of sawdust everywhere."

An unfortunate but important history

While the destruction caused by fire, and the history of these tragic events are an unfortunate part of the history of society, Hawksworth said it is still important we look at and reflect on them.

"This history is very important," Hawksworth said. "It's how we go (to) today's fire codes is learning from past fires."

This is the kind of lesson Hawksworth said the museum is designed and maintained for.

"History helps lead us toward progress," Hawksworth said.

"Fire: Embers of Discovery," is open until October at the Smoky Hill Museum. Admission to the museum is always free and can be visited from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays at the 211 W. Iron Ave. location.

Appointments can also be made for non-regular hours by contacting the museum at 785-309-5776 or museum@sailna.org.