ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
Thrillist

Here's What to Know About the Cancun Travel Warning

If you're planning to travel to Mexico and are banking on ride-share options to get around, you might want to reconsider. The US State Department has just issued a warning to US travelers heading over to some of Mexico's most visited spots, the Washington Post reports. Following the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies like Uber, the US is advising tourists planning to travel to Cancun and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to exercise caution in their travels and refrain from using app-based transportation services like Uber for now.
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
Thrillist

You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now

Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TravelPulse

Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight

In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
The Independent

Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe

Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
53K+
Followers
954
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy