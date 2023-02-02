Read full article on original website
Related
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
China expert sounds alarm on spy balloon hovering over US: 'It’s very dangerous what they’re doing'
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang discusses the increasing threat from China, as a spy balloon floats over the midwestern United States.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
US flights grounded because engineer accidentally 'replaced one file with another': Official
NEW YORK — With the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice To all Air Missions, or NOTAM, system back up and running, staffing remains high and systems monitoring is at an urgently high level this morning, a senior official told ABC News Thursday. Computer traffic on the NOTAM system is at...
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
Huge antitank gun found by TSA in Texas airport passenger's luggage
The high caliber firearm caused considerable consternation for airport security agents in San Antonio.
msn.com
Sha’Carri Richardson Removed From American Airlines Flight Following Conflict With Attendant
Sha’Carri Richardson was removed from an American Airlines flight following a conflict with a flight attendant. In video footage shared by the track and field star on social media, she explained her side of the story. “Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline,”...
Thrillist
Here's What to Know About the Cancun Travel Warning
If you're planning to travel to Mexico and are banking on ride-share options to get around, you might want to reconsider. The US State Department has just issued a warning to US travelers heading over to some of Mexico's most visited spots, the Washington Post reports. Following the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies like Uber, the US is advising tourists planning to travel to Cancun and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to exercise caution in their travels and refrain from using app-based transportation services like Uber for now.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
Thrillist
You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now
Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
New Report Says Black Woman Sucked into Plane Engine Was ‘Warned’ Not to Get Close
A plane’s cooldown session ended in death. Courtney Edwards, a 34-year-old ground worker at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport, was sucked into the engine of a plane during her shift on December 31. According to a preliminary report published on Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
TravelPulse
Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight
In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
A Delta flight attendant went viral after a flyer posted a photo of him sitting in the aisle to comfort a nervous passenger
A Delta flight attendant comforted a passenger during a turbulent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to NYC and an onlooker captured the moment.
Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe
Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
Dad Criticizes Flight attendant for Refusing to let Mum put Baby in empty Plane Seat
An angry father has criticized a flight attendant for refusing to allow his baby to sit in the empty seat next to his wife on a flight. According to Matt Tolhurst, his wife was aboard an American Airlines flight when the event occurred.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
Southwest Airlines Terminating New Hire Flight Attendants in Training School Because They Have Visible Tattoos
Southwest Airlines has started to terminate new hire flight attendants even as they near the end of their training after the carrier decided to tighten enforcement of its longstanding ban on visible tattoos in uniform. In an internal social media post reported by View from the Wing, trainee flight attendants...
Fox Business
New York, NY
53K+
Followers
954
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0