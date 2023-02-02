ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Ora’s engagement ring from Taika Waititi could be worth half a million bucks

By Elana Fishman
Rita Ora’s emerald sparkler from Taika Waititi might leave you green with envy.

The “Your Song” singer finally revealed her engagement ring from her filmmaker husband, whom she reportedly married in London last August, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday.

“He did good,” Ora quipped while showing off her giant emerald set in a sparkling pavé halo, which she stacked with her delicate diamond wedding band.

“You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right,” she added.

“So I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOsng_0ka9hJob00
The dazzling emerald center stone is surrounded by a sparkling halo.
NBC

According to Maxwell Stone of UK-based jeweler Steven Stone , Ora’s sparkler could be worth a cool $500,000.

“The stunning ring features a 10-carat emerald-cut Columbian green emerald in a halo setting,” Stone tells Page Six Style.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4RMYtCJ_do?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“Colombian emeralds are typically the most expensive in the world — with their beautiful depth of color, they can sometimes appear to glow. Emeralds are always a symbolic choice for an engagement ring as people of ancient times thought of them as a promise of good luck.”

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro , agrees that the “striking and unique” center stone “looks to be at least 8 to 10 carats,” estimating the ring’s value at around $400,000.

“The careful attention to detail and unique elements represent the bond and future this couple has together,” Fried tells Page Six Style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gLJ7_0ka9hJob00
Waititi and Ora were first linked in May 2021.
ritaora/Instagram

The “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress, 32, confirmed her marriage to Waititi, 47, in January.

“I am officially off the market,” Ora announced during an interview on the UK’s “Heart Breakfast,” adding that the couple’s “private” ceremony “was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it.”

Continued the musician, “It was just nice and perfect … Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day we’ll throw a big party.”

Ora’s announcement came along with the release of the fittingly bridal-themed music video for her new single “You Only Love Me,” in which she wears a stunning vintage Yves Saint Laurent wedding dress from 1987 featuring an attached tulle veil and sleeves — not the actual gown the star chose for her own big day, but certainly one worthy of a major moment.

