Erie police hunt for suspect who used knife to rob Buffalo Road gas station of cash

Erie police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of an eastside gas station on Thursday morning.

The robbery was reported on Thursday at 6:11 a.m. at the Speed Check at 1505 Buffalo Road. According to police, a male suspect who appeared to be between 50 and 60 years old confronted a store employee with a knife and took a large amount of cash from the store's cash register before fleeing.

The suspect had a beard and was wearing a red jacket, black pants, gloves and a black cap, according to police.

City police detectives are following up on the investigation.