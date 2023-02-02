Watch live as Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog predicts whether an early spring will arrive or six more weeks of winter will endure.On Groundhog Day, 2 February, people have gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as Phil’s “inner circle” - who are responsible for planning Groundhog events and caring for him - summon the animal from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.Folklore dictates that if he does not see his shadow, spring will come early.Originating from a German legend about a furry rodent, Groundhog Day is an annual event which typically draws a crowd of around...

3 DAYS AGO