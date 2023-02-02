Read full article on original website
Fred La Marmotte has been predicting whether or not Canadians would endure six more weeks of l’hiver for years, but during today’s Groundhog Day celebration in Val-d’Espoir, Quebec, the event organizer, Roberto Blondin, made a stunning announcement, telling onlookers that Fred was dead. “In life, the only thing that’s certain is that nothing is certain,” Blondin told the crowd. “Well, this year it’s true. It’s true and it’s unfortunate. I announce to you the death of Fred.” La mort de Fred. Those attending the festivities reacted as you’d imagine any crowd would, as they were expecting to hear a weather forecast but instead received news of the death of a meteorological titan.
While North America eagerly awaits Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication on winter’s future, there are many other animals that people turn to find out when winter will end.
Watch live as Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog predicts whether an early spring will arrive or six more weeks of winter will endure.On Groundhog Day, 2 February, people have gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as Phil’s “inner circle” - who are responsible for planning Groundhog events and caring for him - summon the animal from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.Folklore dictates that if he does not see his shadow, spring will come early.Originating from a German legend about a furry rodent, Groundhog Day is an annual event which typically draws a crowd of around...
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
You could argue that weather forecasters are right about 50% of the time, so why shouldn't we put the same stock in a groundhog's ability to predict the seasons?. Hundreds gathered in a handful of small towns scattered across North America on Thursday to find out if their local groundhog would notice its shadow, as part of the long-running and not-quite-scientific spring tradition.
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
OTTAWA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A beloved Canadian groundhog, Fred la marmotte, was found dead before he could complete a North American tradition of predicting the onset of spring on Groundhog Day on Thursday.
The famous groundhog annually predicts whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
