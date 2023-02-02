Read full article on original website
Rand Paul details 'shocking' growing scandal involving federal 'scam artists' and your paycheck
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., sounds the alarm on the thousands of alleged federal employees who were caught stealing pandemic jobless benefits.
China expert sounds alarm on spy balloon hovering over US: 'It’s very dangerous what they’re doing'
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang discusses the increasing threat from China, as a spy balloon floats over the midwestern United States.
Airlines tell White House to get 'facts straight,' say competition proposals will drive up costs
U.S. airlines says the White House has its facts wrong in proposing new regulations to tackle hidden fees that the industry says will increase costs to consumers.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
msn.com
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Elizabeth Warren Doesn’t Think Trump Classified Docs Investigation Will Impact Biden’s: DOJ Acts ‘Without Fear or Favor’ (Video)
Senator Elizabeth Warren joined “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Monday to dicuss the latest in President Joe Biden’s classified documents case and how she expects the DOJ to move forward. The FBI’s search of Biden’s home uncovered more classified material—some of which were from...
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
LARRY KUDLOW: Chinese spy balloon is a huge breakdown in our national security
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blasts the Biden administration's response to the Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States on Friday's "Kudlow."
Did the Fed Just Start the Next Bull Market?
Stocks jumped as market participants heard what they wanted to hear -- and ignored the rest.
Biden slaps 20-year mining ban on Minnesota land, gives more power to China
Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Peter Stauber, R-Minn., with policy expert Christopher Bedford, argue President Biden's ban on Minnesota mining will put America and its economy "last."
JP Morgan just bought a massive forest to make money—And not just from the timber
JPMorgan's latest big investment is in the forests of America's Southeast. Investing in woodland conservation isn’t just for wealthy environmentalists anymore. The investment arms of massive banks are getting into the game too, as interest mounts for nature-based solutions to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Timber, wood that...
All That Recession Talk Is Looking More and More Like CEO Fear-Mongering
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, making CEO worries about a downturn seem paranoid.
What to know about the alleged Chinese spy balloon
A Chinese balloon visible from earth is flying at 60,000 feet, according to defense officials who believe it's spying on the U.S. They aren't too worried.
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
Americans are in for more economic pain this year as the Fed signals its war on inflation will continue
The Fed's Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it's better to err on the side of raising interest rates too much than too little to fight inflation.
Firefighters warn a Tesla fire is 'one of our worst nightmares'
U.S. fire departments are reporting increased challenges in putting out fires involving electric vehicles such as Teslas, as electric vehicles are capturing a greater market share.
Biden claims inflation 'was already there when I got here,' says he takes no blame
President Biden said Friday that he does not take responsibility for the ongoing inflation crisis, claiming the issue existed before he came into office.
