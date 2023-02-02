Tennessee first lady completes first part of treatment, now set for bone marrow transplant

Tennessee first lady Maria Lee finished the first phase of her treatment for lymphoma and is preparing for a bone marrow transplant, the governor's office announced.

"While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord," Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. "We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives."

The first lady was diagnosed with lymphoma in August and began treatment immediately.

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, though it can affect other organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Despite the diagnosis, Maria Lee has kept some public appearances, which included attending the governor's inauguration festivities in January.

Adam Friedman is The Tennessean’s state government and politics reporter. Reach him by email at afriedman@tennessean.com.