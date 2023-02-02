ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee first lady completes first part of treatment, now set for bone marrow transplant

By Adam Friedman, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Tennessee first lady Maria Lee finished the first phase of her treatment for lymphoma and is preparing for a bone marrow transplant, the governor's office announced.

"While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord," Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. "We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives."

The first lady was diagnosed with lymphoma in August and began treatment immediately.

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, though it can affect other organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Despite the diagnosis, Maria Lee has kept some public appearances, which included attending the governor's inauguration festivities in January.

Adam Friedman is The Tennessean’s state government and politics reporter. Reach him by email at afriedman@tennessean.com.

June E Paton
3d ago

see that's why he's our governor. he's private about his personal life and still worries about his state. Praying for his family and God Bless you Mrs Lee. God Speed

Emily Nekhela
3d ago

Praying for our First Lady, that all goes well with her and also praying for the family of our Governor Bill Lee 🙏🙏🙏

Mary Daniel
2d ago

Praying that this will eradicate the Cancer for good. My Father and now my Sister has Lymphoma. She has survived for 15 yrs. Difficult treatments but going strong now. She babysitts her 8 Great Grandkids , that in itself proves she is living life to the fullest.

