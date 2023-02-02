ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Brett Kern talks Super Bowl, Ryan Stonehouse, support from Titans fans

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kf01O_0ka9g9OT00

Former Tennessee Titans and current Philadelphia Eagles punter Brett Kern is going to the Super Bowl for the first time in his 15-year career after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

Kern was recently a guest on “3HL” on 104.5 The Zone and talked about making his first trip to the Super Bowl.

“I didn’t sleep much last night,” Kern said on Monday. “My wife brought my kids up, we had a great time celebrating after the game. And after something like that it’s really hard to wind down. I generally have a hard time winding down after games, especially ones that finish later, but when you’re going to the Super Bowl, it’s different.

“So, once the Advil kind of wore off, I was still pretty hyped up, so it’s been a crazy last 24 hours.”

After being cut by the Titans in favor of rookie Ryan Stonehouse, Kern didn’t imagine he’d get an opportunity like the one he has with the Eagles. He also heaped praise on Stonehouse, who he called a “young stud.”

“Honestly, no,” he said about expecting to get an opportunity like the one with the Eagles. “After everything happened in Tennessee… it worked out pretty well for y’all. I mean, you’ve got a young stud that just went out and smashed an NFL record. And I know how hard it is — I was close to getting that in 2017, and with the end-of-the-year weather, it’s so hard.

“For him to be able to crush that record and how he did it, that’s something really special. He’s young, talented, so Titans fans are setup for awhile with some good special teams.”

Kern said he was “obviously surprised” when he was cut, but still felt like he had gas left in the tank to continue playing. He had multiple workouts in his quest to find a new home, including one with the Indianapolis Colts, which Kern said “just didn’t feel right.”

“When everything went down, I was obviously surprised, but I just had multiple conversations with my wife as far as feeling like I was in good shape,” he explained.

“Just working out over at Lipscomb with some snappers and other punters… and just kind of staying patient. Wasn’t really sure what was going to happen. Had a couple of workouts; went up to Indy for a workout, which was really weird, putting on Indy clothes for a workout. It just didn’t feel right.”

“Had a couple more [workouts], and then obviously when Philly called it was an unbelievable opportunity,” he added.

There has been overwhelming support from Titans fans for Kern to win his first Super Bowl, something he has definitely taken notice of and appreciates.

“It’s special,” Kern said. “Just that city that you played for for 13 years. It’s hard when you’re a Titans fan or you’re a certain fan of a team, you necessarily don’t want to root for other teams, right?

“To kind of feel that support, it means a lot, just because I know that from my time in Tennessee I made an impact with people, which is pretty hard to do for the position I do. I’m usually the one where you’re booing the offense because the punt team is coming out, or that’s the perfect time to go grab a beer, right? Like, it’s fourth down, who cares about special teams?” Kern joked.

“So, to feel that love is special and obviously Nashville will always be my home for my family and I, and I’m extremely blessed to be able to be there and to raise my family there. And I’m very thankful for the fanbase, for the love that they’ve shown.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Houston Texans possibilities that excite DeMeco Ryans

DeMeco Ryans is excited to go to work as the Houston Texans coach. The 38-year-old is appreciative of his predecessors — from Dom Capers to Lovie Smith. “When I look at this organization and all of the great men who have come before me to lead this organization, all of the great head coaches who have been here, it’s an honor just to follow those men; a lot of great men,” Ryans said.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' early thoughts on Eagles defense

The Kansas City Chiefs have spent a full week game-planning for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles’ defense has allowed a combined 14 points through two postseason games en route to the Super Bowl, presenting a big challenge for a Kansas City offense that almost certainly won’t be at full strength. Speaking to reporters last week, Patrick Mahomes offered up his early impression of what he’s seen from the Philadelphia defense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Surtain says if another team called he would've stayed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have lost a number of coaches this offseason, but defensive assistant Patrick Surtain’s departure was the only one that they didn’t have a part in. Surtain left Miami Gardens in January to join the Florida State Seminoles’ coaching staff as their secondary coach. In three years, Surtain has jumped from high school head coach to NFL defensive assistant and now to positional coach at the college level.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts Colts make several offseason changes at QB

While the talk of the Circle City remains with the head coach search for the Indianapolis Colts, the next topic of conversation includes the quarterback position. Without knowing who the next head coach will be, it’s incredibly difficult to suggest which way the Colts will lean at the quarterback position. Given the wide variety of head coach candidates, there are certain quarterback combinations that will work better than others.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy