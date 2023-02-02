Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
This All-business Class Airline Has 2-for-1 Deals on Flights to Europe for Valentine’s Day
To take advantage, travelers must book by Feb. 14 with the promo code “LOVU23.”
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
Lufthansa to add five new North American destinations for its Boeing 787-9 fleet
Lufthansa has big plans for its Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with the airline adding five new destinations for the type in North America. Frankfurt to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, four flights a week. Frankfurt to Montreal, Canada, ramping up to daily flights from the 1st of May. Frankfurt to Denver, Colorado. Frankfurt...
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Thrillist
Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now
This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299
American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
One-way tickets for as little as $59 during Southwest Airlines sale
Southwest Airlines announces $59 fare sale just in time for Valentine's Day.
Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag
After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
British Airways takes heat from its own pilot for stifling social media rules: 'End of my flying posts'
British Airways faces backlash after refreshing its social media guidelines for employees on posting photos while they are professionally engaged.
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To Rome For Under $300
Ok yea, maybe that’s a little too far; but with prices like these, it’s hard not to get overexcited! Norse Atlantic Airways just released a new direct route between NYC and Rome for a price you won’t believe. The airline officially launched in 2021, offering low-budget flights to some of the most popular cities around the globe: London, Oslo, Paris and Berlin. And now, Rome joins their list of dreamy European destinations. Sure, we’ve got Little Italy (both in lower Manhattan and the Bronx) but can they really compare to the real thing? Well, now you can find out, and...
I spent just $180 for a coach ticket on a 7-hour red-eye flight to Europe. I'd book the same budget airline again, but I wouldn't go overnight.
Despite not getting much sleep, Insider's reporter found her Norse Atlantic Airways flight to be comfortable and clean. And landing early was a bonus.
British Airways Cabin Crew and Pilots Fear Being Banned From Posting Photos of Themselves in Uniform On Social Media Platforms
British Airways has introduced new social media guidelines that pilots, cabin crew and other employees fear effectively bar them from posting photos of themselves while in uniform on popular social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. The Heathrow-based carrier has forbidden staffers from creating content, such as taking...
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TravelPulse
Spring, Summer Airfare Prices Predicted To Continue Climbing
Given that the cost of living seems to be on an endless uphill trajectory these days, travelers are likely wondering how to budget for any trips they want to take in 2023. To offer an idea of what to expect, travel pricing app Hopper just released its first-quarter airfare index for 2023, forecasting how flight prices will evolve over the next several months.
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
Frontier Airlines announces new unlimited summer flight pass
Call it the summer buffet of air travel. Frontier Airlines has announced its newest incentive to get travelers back in the air post-pandemic: An unlimited summer flight pass that costs $399.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
You May Want to Rethink Using Uber in Cancún
The State Department is warning anyone traveling to the Quintana Roo region, Cancún chief among them, to be wary of using Uber or other rideshare platforms while visiting. The admonition comes following a slew of incidents involving American tourists, in which several were reportedly hurt. Per a report from...
