wrestlinginc.com
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
PWMania
Final Card For Tonight’s MLW SuperFight TV Tapings
Tonight, MLW will be in Philadelphia for SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for upcoming Fusion episodes. * World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu. * Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards. * Dumpster Match: Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. TBA. * John Hennigan vs. Willie...
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Comments On Possible AAA Match
While Dominik Mysterio's wrestling career has so far consisted of wrestling in WWE only, he has a rich wrestling lineage in lucha libre, with his father, Rey Mysterio, and uncle, Rey Misterio Sr., having once both been stars in Mexico. So it wouldn't be a shock if the prison-hardened Judgment Day member grows interested in exploring his lucha roots one day, perhaps even for a certain lucha libre powerhouse. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Mysterio confirmed that he would be open to a potential appearance one day for Lucha Libre AAA. No word on if he'd have similar interest in working for AAA's rival CMLL.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Says This WWE Star Will Follow The Rock And John Cena To Hollywood
Professional wrestling has created stars that have gone on and found major success in the world of Hollywood such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Following the success of these three, other pro wrestling stars have teased getting into the film industry such as Bianca Belair, while Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — has found success with "The Mandalorian."
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan The New Beginning in Sapporo – Night One 02.04.2023 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan The New Beginning in Sapporo – Night One 02.04.2023 Review. Great O-Khan submitted Oskar Leube in 7:25 (***) Ren Narita, El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ryohei Oiwa submitted Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL in 9:36 (**¾) Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo live results: Three title matches
Hiromu Takahashi vs. YOH headlines on NJPW's second consecutive night in Sapporo.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will include the fallout from the Royal Rumble and more. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Finals: Braun Strowman & Ricochet (c) vs. Imperium. * Women’s Elimination...
Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Seth Rollins-Logan Paul, Brian Cage
WWE news and notes, Jericho praises Brian Cage, and more.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion
It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
wrestlinginc.com
New Qualifier Joins Asuka And Others In WWE Elimination Chamber Match
While "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has Rhea Ripley locked in as her WrestleMania 39 opponent, "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair still awaits hers. Last Monday on "Raw," WWE provided a solution. It was announced that six women will step into the Elimination Chamber on February 18 vying for a title shot against "The EST" at WrestleMania in Los Angeles the first weekend in April. Four competitors in the match were revealed: Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriquez, and Nikki Cross. They were the final four women eliminated in the Royal Rumble match. The remaining two competitors would be determined via two fatal-four-way qualifying matches.
Kota Ibushi: I Want To Face Will Ospreay Again, I Wonder How He Has Grown
Kota Ibushi expresses his interest in facing Will Ospreay. Ospreay and Ibushi clashed several times in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They faced off in the G1 Climax tournament in both 2019 and 2020. Ibushi previously suffered a concussion in a match against Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. The two stars have not faced each other since NJPW Sakura Genesis in April 2021. There, Ospreay beat Ibushi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Looks Back At Jim Crockett Promotions: Tully, Boss Man, More
Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross took a look back at the glory days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Good Ol’ JR recalled how Tully Blanchard wasn’t all that happy, what it meant to lose Big Bubba Rogers to the (then) WWF, and the Bunkhouse Stampede match between Ric Flair and Road Warrior Hawk.
411mania.com
AJPW Excite Series 2023 Results 2.04.23: Kento Miyahara Faces Yuma Aoyagi
– All Japan Pro-Wrestling presented AJPW Excite Series 2023 earlier today at the Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. It streamed live on AJPW TV. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:. * Gungnir Of Anarchy (Ryuki Honda & Shotaro Ashino) def. Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato. * Masao Inoue,...
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay Teases Adding New Members To The United Empire
Bushiroad's two wrestling companies had a big day on February 4, with both New Japan Pro-Wrestling's New Beginning in Sapporo and STARDOM's 12th Anniversary Supreme Fight taking place on the same day. Both major events garnered plenty of fanfare, with STARDOM's event being the company's first to feature a cheering crowd in nearly three years.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Discussed Using Mechanical Snake Alternative For Jake Roberts
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Roberts started out in AEW by managing Lance Archer, and the partnership proved to be somewhat of a success. That being said, it seems the company discussed using a mechanical snake for Roberts at one time, but nixed the idea due to its price tag.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Alex Riley Set To Make NWA Debut
Former WWE star Alex Riley has largely been away from wrestling since his departure seven years ago. He recently returned to the ring in December, teaming with NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus at Create A Pro's Holiday Toy Drive event. The duo were victorious over the team of Dante Drago and Jack Tomlinson. Following that return, it seems that Riley has caught the wrestling bug again.
411mania.com
Various News: Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight Set for Tonight’s UWN TV, The Tampa Bay Times Covers Passing of Lanny Poffo, The Late Johnny Powers Profiled in Post & Courier
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of UWN Championship Wrestling TV. Eddie Kingston challenges Danny Limelight for the UWN Title on tonight’s card:. * Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title.
411mania.com
Nikita Koloff Recalls Turning Down NWA World Title After Wife’s Passing
Nikita Koloff recently discussed when he turned down an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title reign in the 1980s following his wife’s passing. Koloff made an appearance on Busted Open Radio last week and during the discussion he talked about his hiatus from wrestling when his wife Mandy was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, which she ultimately passed away from in 1988 at the age of 26th. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
