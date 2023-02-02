ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
CONCORD, NH
cnycentral.com

AAA provides driving tips for hazardous weather

Syracuse, N.Y. — The roads in Central New York last night were covered in snow with very little visibility making it difficult to drive in. Although CNY is no stranger to hazardous weather, one Central New York native still gets nervous driving when the roads are covered in snow.
thevalleyside.com

Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and extreme wind chill

Temperatures As Low as -15 Degrees and Wind Chills as Low as -25 to -50 Degrees are Expected Late Friday Night Through Saturday for Most Regions Across the State. Governor Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday. Most regions across the state, including Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region, and Mid-Hudson, are expected to see temperatures as low as -15 degrees and wind chills as low as -25 to -50 degrees for a period lasting almost 48 hours. These extreme cold weather conditions bring an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources, such as portable space heaters and fuel-burning appliances.
Country 106.5 WYRK

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
WIBX 950

9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate New York

While you're running to your thermostat to crank up the heat in your house, keep these tips in mind to avoid a potential disaster. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is once again reminding everyone the importance of heating safety this time of year. Even though it's the coldest between December and February, this is also when nearly half of all heating equipment fires happen.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement issued by National Weather Service

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued the following Special Weather Statement:. ARCTIC COLD FRONT WITH A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS. APPROACHING CENTRAL NEW YORK…. At 9:10 PM EST, an Arctic cold front was moving into the south shore of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow Squall Warnings expire across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Snow Squall Warning for portions of Western New York as an Arctic cold front moved through Thursday night. A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and is in effect until 11:15 p.m. They were allowed to expire.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy