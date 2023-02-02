Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
Chattanooga Prep Students Honor the Legacy of King During Black History Month
Middle school and high school students of the all-boys Chattanooga Preparatory School are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as part of their Black History Month Celebration with their “Speak Like a King” event. The annual performance started in 2019, celebrates Dr. King and how...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County EMS recognizes personnel for outstanding service in an awards banquet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — On Saturday, the Hamilton County EMS held its annual awards banquet. This event honors the employees that have gone above and beyond to serve the citizens of Hamilton County for the heroic acts and incredible contributions they have done this past year. Hamilton County Director John...
WDEF
Carver Park cleanup to take place Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Park stewards and volunteers will be cleaning up Citico Creek Saturday in honor of World Wetlands Day. Dozens of people are gathering at Carver Park from 9 a.m. to noon. They plan to clean up litter and trash to help protect the animals that live...
fox17.com
Community activist shares frustration over suspension of Brainerd High principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (February 1st):. A community activist who works with young people in Hamilton County shared his frustration with Brainerd High School Principal Sorrells' suspension at Wednesday's weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission. 'I guess we are waiting for a child to be killed before we...
Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT
This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
coosavalleynews.com
Lowrey Becomes First Female President of Rome Home Builders Association
Home builder Ivy Lowrey, licensed REALTOR at Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc., was recently named the president of the Rome Home Builders Association (RHBA). As such, she became the association’s first-ever female board president. Formed in 1956, the RHBA is a membership-based organization of professionals dedicated to promoting, educating and advocating the advancement of the residential construction industry.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County/Cleveland City Schools closed today due to illness
Bradley County and Cleveland City School systems are closed today due to the increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. In a joint release yesterday, both systems said they will conduct thorough cleaning inside the buildings. Athletic and evening events at schools will still take place, but students and...
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
WTVC
Families of loved ones at Georgia cemetery left wondering if conditions will ever change
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia cemetery continues to struggle with upkeep problems, causing residents to wonder why laws that would improve the site aren't being enforced. It's a problem that's been going on for years at Lakewood Memory Gardens. A month ago we showed you headstones that had...
WTVC
Fortune Feimster comes to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh’s last work from home assignment was getting to sit down with the stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster. She talks about her show she’s bringing to Chattanooga in just a few days. Check it out here and get your tickets at FortuneFeimster.com.
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
WDEF
Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
WTVC
Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 7
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shammarie Elliott – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting. Kayla Long – Possession Meth/Resale. Tonja Parton – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Selena Pineda...
WDEF
Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
