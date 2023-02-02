ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Carver Park cleanup to take place Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Park stewards and volunteers will be cleaning up Citico Creek Saturday in honor of World Wetlands Day. Dozens of people are gathering at Carver Park from 9 a.m. to noon. They plan to clean up litter and trash to help protect the animals that live...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Lowrey Becomes First Female President of Rome Home Builders Association

Home builder Ivy Lowrey, licensed REALTOR at Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc., was recently named the president of the Rome Home Builders Association (RHBA). As such, she became the association’s first-ever female board president. Formed in 1956, the RHBA is a membership-based organization of professionals dedicated to promoting, educating and advocating the advancement of the residential construction industry.
ROME, GA
mymix1041.com

Bradley County/Cleveland City Schools closed today due to illness

Bradley County and Cleveland City School systems are closed today due to the increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. In a joint release yesterday, both systems said they will conduct thorough cleaning inside the buildings. Athletic and evening events at schools will still take place, but students and...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Fortune Feimster comes to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh’s last work from home assignment was getting to sit down with the stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster. She talks about her show she’s bringing to Chattanooga in just a few days. Check it out here and get your tickets at FortuneFeimster.com.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 7

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shammarie Elliott – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting. Kayla Long – Possession Meth/Resale. Tonja Parton – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Selena Pineda...
WDEF

Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
EAST RIDGE, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN

