Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
Popculture
Grammys: Why Lainey Wilson's 'Bell Bottom Country' Album Wasn't Nominated
Country music's representation at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be very limited. Lainey Wilson, who had an incredible year thanks to her second album, Bell Bottom Country, will not be there as a nominee. The album itself was released outside the eligibility window, but her hits "Heart Like a Truck" and "Wait in the Truck" were not. Neither single made the final nominations cut.
Watch Miranda Lambert’s Performance of ‘Geraldene’ at the 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert included the song “Geraldene” on her collaboration album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and John Randall and her 2022 album Palomino. The country singer performed “Geraldene” at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Fans can watch the performance below. Miranda Lambert performed ‘Geraldene’...
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Hosting the CMA Touring Awards, Keith Urban Helps Honor the Stars of the Concert Industry Who Remain Backstage
COVID-19 hit the music industry hard. As venues closed and shows were cancelled, much of the population masked up and hunkered down at home, and a vital stream of income for artists — touring — withered and dried up. Country acts, long considered road warriors, were especially affected. Nashville became the hub of the country music business, after all, by geographic proximity to more than half of America’s population. It was a reasonable drive for performers based in Music City to reach audiences throughout the South, across the Midwest and into the Northeast, then head home to Nashville, and head out...
Popculture
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominees, Including Willie Nelson, Announced
Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Sheryl Crow are among the 14 artists who have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the complete list of nominees on Wednesday, rounding out the list with Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
‘The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute Show’ Showcases Loretta In Her Prime
Loretta Lynn’s team has officially authorized and approved a brand new, nationally-touring show ALWAYS LORETTA: The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute Show, which will debut in Nashville, TN. The late country songstress will be remembered by way of singer Emily Portman along with Loretta’s original band of 55+ years, The Coalminers.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’
CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
Top 40 Country Songs for February 2023 [Power Rankings]
Four new voices shape the Top 5 songs on this month's Top 40. February 2023 is the month for country radio singles meant to power the summer and our chart includes a few of those too. Cole Swindell's "Drinkaby" stands out as a potentially great summer song, but so too...
Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Performance for “Broken Horses” at 2023 Grammys
Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance with the song “Broken Horses.” She beat out fellow nominees Beck (“Old Man”), the Black Keys (“Wild Child”), Bryan Adams (“So Happy It Hurts!”), Idles (“Crawl!”), Ozzy Osbourne (“Patient Number 9”), and Turnstile (“Holiday”). Carlile also won Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.”
Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban to Miss Opry Show Due to Injury
Oak Ridge Boys bass singer Richard Sterban is going to have to sit out the legendary country group's performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday (Feb. 4) due to his ongoing recovery from an injury. In a post to Twitter on Saturday, the group reveals that Sterban...
