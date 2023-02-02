ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Spun

Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team

With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Lakers miss out on blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets finally traded controversial All-Star starter Kyrie Irving on Sunday. The Nets dealt Irving away to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for two players – Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith – and multiple draft picks. Brooklyn’s trade of Irving means one big thing as well: Kyrie Irving is not going to the Los Read more... The post Lakers miss out on blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade, NBA world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance

Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

NBA players react to Kyrie Irving to Mavericks trade news

Is there going to be a football game of some kind next weekend? You’d never know the way the NBA trade deadline can dominate the headlines. Kyrie Irving is getting traded to the Mavericks, which has blown up the NBA world — Dallas looks like a threat in the West, and there is a countdown clock over Kevin Durant‘s time in Brooklyn. It wasn’t just fans and pundits stunned by the news, NBA players past and present took to Twitter and social media to react and give their thoughts on the Irving trade. Starting with one of the guys in the trade.
DALLAS, TX
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors NBA Odds, Time, and Prediction

After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, the reigning NBA champions are coming back to their home. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, they’re going to welcome the Dallas Mavericks in what’s supposed to be the biggest game of the week (or even the month!). Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Watch Pelicans vs. Kings: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Current Records: Sacramento 29-22; New Orleans 27-27 This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.18 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. They will be strutting in after a win while the Kings will be stumbling in from a defeat.
SACRAMENTO, CA

