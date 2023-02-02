Is there going to be a football game of some kind next weekend? You’d never know the way the NBA trade deadline can dominate the headlines. Kyrie Irving is getting traded to the Mavericks, which has blown up the NBA world — Dallas looks like a threat in the West, and there is a countdown clock over Kevin Durant‘s time in Brooklyn. It wasn’t just fans and pundits stunned by the news, NBA players past and present took to Twitter and social media to react and give their thoughts on the Irving trade. Starting with one of the guys in the trade.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO