Chicago, IL

Fern Hill eyeing big Old Town redevelopment

Nick Anderson’s Fern Hill Company has its eye on a historic corner of Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. The Chicago developer is planning what will likely be a tower at the northwest corner of West North Avenue and North LaSalle Drive, and working on incorporating other properties it already owns or has agreements with into a redevelopment proposal for the area.
CHICAGO, IL
Thad Wong’s Lincoln Park teardown attempt draws neighborhood ire

Thad Wong is facing neighborhood backlash after he announced plans to demolish a 150-year-old home in Lincoln Park. Wong, the co-CEO of the Chicago area’s largest residential brokerage by sales volume @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, is facing neighborhood backlash after he announced plans to demolish a 150-year-old dwelling in Lincoln Park adjacent to his home, the Chicago Tribune reported.
CHICAGO, IL
Tishman extends West Loop tower leases, albeit in downsizes

Two more West Loop tenants are downsizing their office footprints. Law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman and insurance provider Chubb signed new leases in their same West Loop building, but downsized the space covered in the lease, Crain’s reported. The law firm signed a new 11-year lease for 204,000 square...
CHICAGO, IL
FPA Multifamily picks up vintage Naperville asset for $23M

One of the biggest suburban apartment landlords in the U.S. and one of the most active dealmakers in the Chicago area spent nearly $23 million to acquire a vintage Naperville asset. An affiliate of San Francisco-based FPA Multifamily, founded by Greg Fowler, bought the Sherry Apartments at 1821 South Washington...
NAPERVILLE, IL
MetLife mulls medical office conversion within Water Tower Place

The new owner of Chicago’s Water Tower Place vertical shopping mall is considering plans to convert some of the upper floors into medical space. MetLife Insurance Co., which took control of the 818,000-square-foot retail base of the Magnificent Mile tower at 845 North Michigan Avenue, is considering plans to repurpose the higher floors of the mall, CoStar News reported.
CHICAGO, IL
Luxury sales volume slows down a bit

Chicago’s residential real estate market is beginning to show some cracks in the luxury sector. The metro area notched six sales at or above $4 million this January, down from eight sales in the same range last year, according to publicly available listing data. The sales cover both the...
CHICAGO, IL

