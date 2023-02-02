ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

