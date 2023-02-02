Read full article on original website
Florida cat returned to shelter for being 'too affectionate' goes viral
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A cat in Florida is going viral after he was surrendered to an animal shelter for being too – affectionate!. According to the Humane Society of Broward County, the former owner says 4-year-old Jerry the cat would wait up for her too much and meow too much.
Maryland boater catches thief who stole $30K worth of items 1,000 miles away in Florida waters
A man who was boarding his boat at a Maryland marina noticed close to $30,000 worth of equipment was missing and quickly sprung into action in an effort to catch the thief who stole his items. The 1,000-mile trek began when the man said he immediately noticed the cockpit table...
Florida man, 74, vanished after picking up Lyft riders
Police are searching for a 74-year-old man after he vanished on Monday.
Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, officials say
N.C. — A Florida Lyft driver's car was found in North Carolina, according to officials. Officials say that Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach Garden was last seen on Monday after picking up rides in his Red 2022 Kia Stinger. The family says that they were told the...
Dog recovering after spending days ‘cemented’ to Florida sidewalk
A sweet pup is recovering after enduring cruel conditions on a Florida sidewalk.
Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
Engine ripped out, 4 ejected from vehicle during Florida car crash
Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
