Indiana State

The Spun

Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team

With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
The Comeback

Lakers miss out on blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets finally traded controversial All-Star starter Kyrie Irving on Sunday. The Nets dealt Irving away to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for two players – Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith – and multiple draft picks. Brooklyn’s trade of Irving means one big thing as well: Kyrie Irving is not going to the Los Read more... The post Lakers miss out on blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade, NBA world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors NBA Odds, Time, and Prediction

After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, the reigning NBA champions are coming back to their home. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, they’re going to welcome the Dallas Mavericks in what’s supposed to be the biggest game of the week (or even the month!). Dallas...
NBC Sports

LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
CBS Sports

How to watch Hornets vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

After three games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. The Hornets and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Spectrum Center. Allowing an average of 118.59 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
