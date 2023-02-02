Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
Lakers miss out on blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade, NBA world reacts
The Brooklyn Nets finally traded controversial All-Star starter Kyrie Irving on Sunday. The Nets dealt Irving away to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for two players – Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith – and multiple draft picks. Brooklyn’s trade of Irving means one big thing as well: Kyrie Irving is not going to the Los Read more... The post Lakers miss out on blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade, NBA world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement
The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end. Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.
NBA Fans Troll LeBron James After Kyrie Irving Gets Traded To Mavericks: "Checking In On LeBron Right Now."
NBA fans are kicking LeBron James now that Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas instead of Los Angeles.
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors NBA Odds, Time, and Prediction
After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, the reigning NBA champions are coming back to their home. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, they’re going to welcome the Dallas Mavericks in what’s supposed to be the biggest game of the week (or even the month!). Dallas...
NBC Sports
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
Andre Roberson Is Aiming To Return To The NBA
During his time with Oklahoma, Roberson averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Kicking Tires On Nerlens Noel Before Deadline
With one of the best records in the NBA and their eyes clearly on a championship, the Boston Celtics could be among the buyers before the league’s trade deadline Thursday. Among those the Celtics reportedly have been kicking the tires on is Detroit Pistons big man Nerlens Noel. The...
CBS Sports
How to watch Hornets vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After three games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. The Hornets and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Spectrum Center. Allowing an average of 118.59 points per game, Charlotte has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Detroit Pistons pounded in paint in 116-100 loss to Phoenix Suns: Game thread recap
Detroit Pistons (14-39) vs. Phoenix Suns (28-26) When: 7 p.m. Saturday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ...
Comments / 0