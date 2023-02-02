ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan

“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
Bill to increase funding by 3 percent for Iowa public schools advances

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill to increase funding to Iowa public schools is also one step closer to becoming law. It would increase funding by three percent, or an estimated $107 million. The increase would bring the state’s general funding on public schools to more than $7,500 per...
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School  in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Letter to the editor: Conservatives target social-emotional learning

Some of our Iowa Senators are gleeful over a bill “prohibiting the use of certain resources or materials related to social and emotional learning.” These lawmakers mistakenly believe “that social-emotional learning is a vessel for schools to inflict liberal values and beliefs on students.”. Experts in the...
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate

First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — How much should Iowa lawmakers allocate in increased funding for public school students for the coming year? Originally, there were three different Republican proposals. But on Wednesday, that became two. Wednesday afternoon, Republicans on the senate education committee amended the original bill and approved a 3% funding increase, matching the proposed […]
Iowa Democrats officially stripped of First-in-the-Nation status

DES MOINES, IOWA –During the winter meeting for the Democratic National Committee, the party voted to strip Iowa of their First-in-the-Nation status. Leading up to the vote on Saturday, this move is a long time in the making, stemming from the failure of the 2020 caucus reporting app. The years of the Iowa caucuses and […]
C6-Zero misses deadline to hand information over to Iowa DNR

Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Cedar...
House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act

(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
Iowans may be going hands-free behind the wheel

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa legislature is considering a bill that aims to limit the use of electronic devices while driving. The Iowa State panel advanced a bill Monday that would only allow hands-free or voice-activated use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving. Supporters say it will help keep Iowan’s safe […]
Bill would allow hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Senate State Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the bill. Right now under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to stay in one spot. Hair stylists can only go […]
Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
