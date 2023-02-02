Read full article on original website
Related
Charles Barkley Explains Why He'd 'Beat The Hell' Out Of LeBron James If He Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Scoring Record Against The Pelicans
Charles Barkley on why he doesn't want LeBron James to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record against the Pelicans.
Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. And, of course, he’s the current owner […] The post Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
Lakers tickets going for $92,000 to see LeBron James set NBA scoring record
LeBron James is quickly approaching NBA history and it will cost fans a pretty penny to catch it. In Thursday night’s comeback win against the Pacers, James scored 26 points, putting him 63 points away from dethroning Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer. James averages 30.1 points and faces the Pelicans in New Orleans on Saturday and then heads home Tuesday to play the Thunder. Barring load management or any injuries, this puts him on pace to have a legitimate shot at breaking the record against the Thunder. Fans who are looking to see this legendary achievement in...
CBS Sports
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set to be in attendance when LeBron James breaks his NBA scoring record
LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record is now just a matter of when, not if. And regardless of when it ends up happening, Abdul-Jabbar will be in the building, according to Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play announcer Billy MacDonald. James finished with 27 points in the Lakers' loss...
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When LeBron James was pulling up his dribble to float an alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, or diving into the stands in an attempt to regain the ball for the Lakers, he appeared far more concerned with immediate team goals than making NBA history. Yet,...
Lakers All-Time Superteam vs. Rest Of The NBA All-Time Superteam: Who Would Win In A 7-Game Series?
The Lakers All-Time superteam against the Rest of the NBA All-Time superteam would be one of the greatest series in NBA history.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 134, N.Y. Knicks 128
L.A. CLIPPERS (134) Leonard 11-23 12-12 35, Morris Sr. 6-15 1-2 17, Zubac 1-3 0-0 2, George 9-16 7-7 30, Mann 4-7 3-3 12, Batum 3-4 1-2 10, Jackson 2-7 0-0 4, Powell 8-17 6-9 24. Totals 44-92 30-35 134.
NBA
DeMar DeRozan named 2023 NBA All-Star
DeRozan Garners Second Consecutive All-Star Selection and Sixth of Career. The NBA announced tonight that Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. DeRozan earned his sixth career NBA All-Star honors, including his second-straight with Chicago. He is the 15th player in franchise history with multiple All-Star selections while suiting up for the Bulls.
WVNews
Golden State 119, Dallas 113
DALLAS (113) Finney-Smith 5-11 5-6 18, Jo.Green 5-12 2-4 12, Powell 4-5 2-3 10, Dinwiddie 9-17 4-5 25, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 3-3 22, Bullock 2-4 0-0 5, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 3-8 4-4 11, Lawson 2-4 0-0 5, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Wright IV 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 39-85 21-27 113.
WVNews
Orlando 119, Charlotte 113
ORLANDO (119) Banchero 6-20 10-11 22, F.Wagner 5-16 2-2 14, Carter Jr. 7-12 4-5 20, Fultz 8-13 0-0 16, G.Harris 2-4 2-2 8, Isaac 3-7 0-0 6, Bol 3-5 2-2 8, M.Wagner 1-2 6-7 8, Anthony 4-8 1-1 9, Houstan 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 42-91 27-30 119.
WVNews
Milwaukee 123, Miami 115
MIAMI (115) Butler 11-21 9-10 32, Martin 6-13 3-5 17, Adebayo 7-15 2-2 16, Herro 10-24 2-2 24, Vincent 3-9 0-0 7, Highsmith 3-6 1-2 8, Strus 5-9 0-0 11, Dedmon 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-101 17-21 115.
Comments / 0