Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
Detroit News
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral
Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
Black Men Of Detroit’s New Era Community Are Prioritizing The Safety Of Black Women ‘After Dark’
Celebrities including Amara La Negra, Crystal Smith and Eudoxie Bridges showed love to the community group on social media.
City opens two 24-hour warming centers amid frigid temperatures
The City of Detroit opened two 24-hour warming centers this week as a respite from biting cold temperatures. Three additional centers are available for overnight shelter and Detroit Public Library branches also are offering refuge during operating hours. The National Weather Service in White Lake Township forecast potential snow showers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stunning video shows snow, ice covered Detroit area from space
Michigan is a winter wonderland, even from space. The recent winter storms and freezing temps have turned Michigan’s landscape into a icy white abyss, and the International Space Station caught a glimpse from outer space!. The ISS flew by on Thursday afternoon, and ISS Above snagged some video from...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries offers shelter, hope for the homeless
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Frigid temperatures can be dangerous for those without a roof over their head, but there are some places to wait out the deep freeze. Alonzo Martin has been homeless for the past two months, but with every step he takes - he walks with faith. "Today...
Michigan’s ‘Woody the Woodchuck’ predicts early spring
Michigan's own seasonal predictor will make her 24th annual prediction LIVE at the Howell Nature Center. The address is 1005 Triangle Lake Rd.
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled performance
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled have been believed to be found.
Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued
133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
planetdetroit.org
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard
A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street.
Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities
Barton Malow, a construction enterprise based in Southfield, announced that Maryanne Foster, Larry Arndt, and Marisa Varga have been promoted to vice president in their respective entities within the Barton […] The post Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Train derails on Detroit’s west side, hangs over street
DETROIT – Train cars that typically transport automobiles derailed Wednesday in Detroit. A train derailed Wednesday, Feb. 1, on tracks above Scotten Street, which is near Michigan and Clark avenues. Several train cars could be seen on their sides, with at least one hanging over Scotten Street. A crane...
Detroit News
Man accused of stabbing man more than 20 times, slitting throat to stand trial for murder
Detroit — A 30-year-old man was set to stand trial in Detroit in the death of another man found stabbed 20 times and his throat slit in 2019. Frank Deanda is charged in the slaying of Donald Keens, whose body was found Sept. 18, 2019, near Melville and Leigh streets in Detroit, according to Detroit police.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
wdet.org
Human trafficking is more common than you’d think, experts say
Yesterday marked the end of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Since it was introduced by President Obama via presidential proclamation in 2010, federal, state and local organizations have dedicated January to raising awareness about the often misunderstood issue. But what exactly qualifies as human trafficking? What are common misconceptions about...
fox2detroit.com
'Like a bomb went off': 2 drivers die in head-on collision in Macomb County
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Macomb County Monday. The crash between two trucks happened just after 2 p.m. and was so severe, the road remained closed for five hours by investigators. "It was like a bomb went off, (my husband) immediately ran...
Comments / 0