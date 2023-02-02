Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Father-Son victims of double murder-suicide in Bloomington remembered
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX9) - Bloomington police discovered three men shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, and now the family of Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, a father and son who died in that shooting, are opening up about what has been taken from them. For almost 44...
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
3 injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis' Warehouse District
MINNEAPOLIS -- Three young men are in the hospital after a shooting overnight in the Warehouse District in Minneapolis.According to preliminary information from Minneapolis police, a verbal altercation occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday in a downtown bar and escalated to a shooting near First Avenue and 5th Street. Officers in the area heard the gunshots and found two men in their 20s with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Another man in his 20s arrived at Hennepin Healthcare in a passenger vehicle, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
Police identify victims in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck in an alleged murder-suicide Wednesday evening in Bloomington.Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined. The two men from Buffalo were father and son.The identity of the third man has not been released, but police said he was a "business associate."MORE: Police: 3 found dead inside truck at Bloomington parking lotAccording to police, officers responded to a pickup truck parked inside a business lot located on France Place and Minnesota Drive, which is near the restaurant Smack Shack. Officers were told there was someone slumped over inside the truck.-If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.
Police: Man expected to recover after stabbing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is expected to recover after being stabbed Saturday morning in Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to Hennepin Healthcare to take an assault report for a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 8 a.m.Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim was approached by two men who assaulted him. He then ran home and went to the hospital for treatment.The victim told police he was new to the area and was not sure where the assault took place.No one has been arrested.
ktoe.com
Three People Found Dead In Bloomington
(Bloomington, MN) — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in Bloomington last night. Officers discovered their bodies inside a truck in the parking lot of a business. There’s no word on cause of death, but the department tweeted that they aren’t looking for any suspects.
Names revealed for two of three killed in reported murder-suicide in Bloomington
The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified two of the three men found dead in an apparent murder suicide in Bloomington, with the name of the third man not revealed
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
police1.com
Minn. deputies save puppy tossed from pickup during pursuit, arrest suspect
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
Motorist strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a motorist hit her in Brooklyn Park.The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to the accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say. Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.
Police: 700 cars were stolen in Minneapolis in January
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say 700 cars were stolen in January, most of which were taken while the car was still running and a key or fob was left inside.Authorities also say there were 33 carjackings and 260 thefts from a motor vehicle.Police reminded residents to always turn the car off and remove the key when leaving the car.On Monday, Minneapolis police released statistics from the first 90 days of "Operation Endeavor," which said that carjackings went down about 65%.
willmarradio.com
Three dead in Bloomington were victims of murder-suicide
(Bloomington MN-) Bloomington police say three people whose bodies were found in a pickup truck in a parking lot Wednesday night appear to be victims of a murder-suicide. Officers responding to a report of a man slumped over in a truck found a father, a son, and a man who they believe was a business associate dead from gunshot wounds. Police Chief Booker Hodges says the three were not from Bloomington and there's no danger to the public. Their identities will be released later.
WIFR
Deputies rescue puppy thrown from vehicle during wrong-way chase
ARDEN Hills, Minn. (WCCO) - A puppy thrown from a moving vehicle during a police chase in Minnesota is on the road to recovery. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Monday near Minneapolis. “It involved multiple carjackings with weapons involved,” said Sgt. Dan Young, with...
Minneapolis police officer, city sued by Amir Locke family
MINNEAPOLIS — A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses a Minneapolis police officer and the city that employed him of violating Amir Locke's constitutional rights when he was fatally shot during the execution of a no-knock warrant and asks a federal jury to determine the damages to be awarded.
Overcrowding injures at least 10 at Minneapolis Islamic center
MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."Authorities say that at least 10 people -- mostly women and children -- were given medical treatment, predominately for fainting.Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building. Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.Police say there wasn't any criminal activity, and no one was arrested.
willmarradio.com
Teen shot to death in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
Vehicle Crashes into School Bus Unloading Children in Minnesota
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after it crashed into a school bus that was unloading children in the Twin Cities Thursday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash shortly before 4 p.m. The crash occurred about 9...
Prosecutors deliver 'gut-wrenching' opening statement in Julissa Thaler murder trial
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors and Julissa Thaler's defense team began laying out their cases Friday, framing the arguments jurors will hear in the murder trial of the Spring Park woman accused of killing her own son. Thaler is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 6-year-old Eli Hart multiple times...
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to role in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman has admitted she ambushed her then-boyfriend's ex, attempting to kill her over a bitter custody dispute involving a young child. Colleen Larson, 25, left the courthouse on Friday surrounded by family and her attorneys after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Ford last year.
