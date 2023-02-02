Read full article on original website
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
CBS Sports
FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders loss to Al Ahly showed the challenges of MLS season scheduling
The Seattle Sounders had a short experience as Major League Soccer's first representative at the Club World Cup after a 1-0 loss to Al Ahly Saturday eliminated them from the competition, but it was still a performance to remember for the Cascadia club. Coming out of the gates, it was clear that Al Ahly was the team in the middle of their season, in rhythm and creating early chances but the Sounders were able to rebound settling into the match. Neither team could test the keepers until late on, however, when Mohamed Afsha scored the eventual winner from outside the box to avoid extra time and secure a date with Real Madrid.
Mallorca vs Real Madrid - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Mallorca vs Real Madrid in La Liga, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?
At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
Barcelona vs. Sevilla: How to watch the La Liga soccer for free
FC Barcelona heads into Sunday’s match against Sevilla as the favorites. Barcelona defeated Real Betis, 2-1, it their last match on Wednesday and currently sits in first place in La Liga with 50 points. Sevilla is at the bottom of the pack, sitting in 13th, and is coming off a 3-0 win over Elche.
Al Ahly’s late goal ends Seattle debut 1-0 in Club World Cup
Mohamed Afsha scored on a deflected shot in the 88th minute and sent Al Ahly into the Club World Cup semifinals by beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday.
Can Chelsea's new signings play in the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of new faces, but won't be able to use all of them in Europe. Which ones have made the cut?
Fabio Vieira FIFA 23: How to Complete the Future Stars SBC
Fabio Vieira FIFA 23 Future Stars SBC is now live during the Future Stars promotion. Future Stars is a fan-favorite FIFA Ultimate Team promotion highlighting the young, up-and-coming players from around the world. The first player SBC of the promotion is Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira. This is Fabio Vieira's first special card of FIFA 23 receiving a +12 overall upgrade from his base 77 gold common item.
Newcastle's fixture list up to Carabao Cup final including Liverpool clash
A rundown of Newcastle's Premier League fixtures before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
Wolves take dig at Jurgen Klopp with hilarious Twitter post
Wolves' social media team have teased Jurgen Klopp with a Twitter post following Liverpool's 3-0 loss at Molineux.
Jurgen Klopp hits out at journalist following Liverpool's loss at Wolves
Jurgen Klopp reacted furiously to a question from the press in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-0 thrashing by Wolves on Saturday.
Flamengo fly to Club World Cup dreaming of beating Real Madrid and ending run of European dominance
This might amaze and even perplex supporters of European sides, but for a South American team there is nothing bigger than the FIFA Club World Cup.
VAR in the FA Cup: How it works
VAR is always seemingly controversial, but why do many not like it used in the FA Cup?
Cristian Roldan explains the 'emotional rollercoaster' of winning CCL but failing in MLS
The Seattle Sounders made history in 2022 by winning the Concacaf Champions League and becoming the first ever Major League Soccer club to lift the trophy. The Western Conference team defeated Motagua, Club Leon and New York City FC before reaching the much-anticipated final against Pumas UNAM. Though the two-legged...
The Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup heroes looking to cause another upset at the Club World Cup with Al Hilal
Having starred in Saudi Arabia's historic World Cup win over Argentina, several Al Hilal players will look to do the same at the Club World Cup.
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut in Premier League clash against Fulham.
SB Nation
Leicester City Women v Manchester City Women - Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City travel to bottom-placed Leicester City, looking to regain ground lost on the top three. The blues laboured to a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa in their last WSL outing and are now five points behind United and Chelsea and two behind Arsenal, with the Gunners having a game in hand. That result means the blues face a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, particularly of Arsenal win their game in hand.
Maxime Crepeau describes 'pain' of broken leg recovery & LAFC's MLS Cup success
LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has opened up on the 'pain' of his recovery from a broken leg suffered at MLS Cup. The Canadian goalkeeper suffered the injury charging out to challenge Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke and although he was shown a red card on top of his broken leg, it proved to be a match-saving intervention.
90min
