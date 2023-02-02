ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders loss to Al Ahly showed the challenges of MLS season scheduling

The Seattle Sounders had a short experience as Major League Soccer's first representative at the Club World Cup after a 1-0 loss to Al Ahly Saturday eliminated them from the competition, but it was still a performance to remember for the Cascadia club. Coming out of the gates, it was clear that Al Ahly was the team in the middle of their season, in rhythm and creating early chances but the Sounders were able to rebound settling into the match. Neither team could test the keepers until late on, however, when Mohamed Afsha scored the eventual winner from outside the box to avoid extra time and secure a date with Real Madrid.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?

At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
MassLive.com

Barcelona vs. Sevilla: How to watch the La Liga soccer for free

FC Barcelona heads into Sunday’s match against Sevilla as the favorites. Barcelona defeated Real Betis, 2-1, it their last match on Wednesday and currently sits in first place in La Liga with 50 points. Sevilla is at the bottom of the pack, sitting in 13th, and is coming off a 3-0 win over Elche.
DBLTAP

Fabio Vieira FIFA 23: How to Complete the Future Stars SBC

Fabio Vieira FIFA 23 Future Stars SBC is now live during the Future Stars promotion. Future Stars is a fan-favorite FIFA Ultimate Team promotion highlighting the young, up-and-coming players from around the world. The first player SBC of the promotion is Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira. This is Fabio Vieira's first special card of FIFA 23 receiving a +12 overall upgrade from his base 77 gold common item.
SB Nation

Leicester City Women v Manchester City Women - Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City travel to bottom-placed Leicester City, looking to regain ground lost on the top three. The blues laboured to a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa in their last WSL outing and are now five points behind United and Chelsea and two behind Arsenal, with the Gunners having a game in hand. That result means the blues face a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, particularly of Arsenal win their game in hand.
90min

Maxime Crepeau describes 'pain' of broken leg recovery & LAFC's MLS Cup success

LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has opened up on the 'pain' of his recovery from a broken leg suffered at MLS Cup. The Canadian goalkeeper suffered the injury charging out to challenge Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke and although he was shown a red card on top of his broken leg, it proved to be a match-saving intervention.
90min

90min

