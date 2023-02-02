KSU leaders issue statement regarding attack of student at off-campus apartment complex

Kennesaw State University President Kathy S. Schwaig issued a statement Wednesday regarding the attack on a student at an off-campus apartment complex.

KSU officials confirmed that two students attacked KSU student Jalique Rosemond at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Rosemond said two men attacked him, called him racist names, broke his nose and ripped out his dreadlocks.

Rosemond said he believes the attack was about nothing but his skin color. He had to be treated for his injuries at the hospital.

“I want to be clear: this incident goes against everything we stand for at KSU,” Schwaig said in her statement. “You’ve heard me speak many times about the importance of community at our University, and an attack on one individual is an attack on our very principles. Hate or violence will never be condoned at KSU.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Since the attack, the two accused students, 20-year-old Gauge Dakota Stanley and 20-year-old Kole Zuba Reasoner were arrested but have since been released after posting bond.

According to jail records, Stanley posted a $16,720 bond, and Reasoner posted a $22,220 bond.

Schwaig said university leadership would follow the applicable university policies as they continue investigating the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

“Thank you to those of you who have spoken up and spoken out,” Schwaig said. “It is important that we continue to support one another and have respect for each other as individuals and as one KSU community.”

Schwaig added that the Office of the Vice President of Student Affairs would host a meeting for students to come together and discuss “important conversations” and how to access resources and learn from one another.

IN OTHER NEWS: