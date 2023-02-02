ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

KSU leaders issue statement regarding attack of student at off-campus apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

Kennesaw State University President Kathy S. Schwaig issued a statement Wednesday regarding the attack on a student at an off-campus apartment complex.

KSU officials confirmed that two students attacked KSU student Jalique Rosemond at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Rosemond said two men attacked him, called him racist names, broke his nose and ripped out his dreadlocks.

Rosemond said he believes the attack was about nothing but his skin color. He had to be treated for his injuries at the hospital.

“I want to be clear: this incident goes against everything we stand for at KSU,” Schwaig said in her statement. “You’ve heard me speak many times about the importance of community at our University, and an attack on one individual is an attack on our very principles. Hate or violence will never be condoned at KSU.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Since the attack, the two accused students, 20-year-old Gauge Dakota Stanley and 20-year-old Kole Zuba Reasoner were arrested but have since been released after posting bond.

According to jail records, Stanley posted a $16,720 bond, and Reasoner posted a $22,220 bond.

Schwaig said university leadership would follow the applicable university policies as they continue investigating the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJTu1_0ka9dWTK00

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

“Thank you to those of you who have spoken up and spoken out,” Schwaig said. “It is important that we continue to support one another and have respect for each other as individuals and as one KSU community.”

Schwaig added that the Office of the Vice President of Student Affairs would host a meeting for students to come together and discuss “important conversations” and how to access resources and learn from one another.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts

Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
ATLANTA, GA
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work

A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
229K+
Followers
156K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy