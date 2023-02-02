ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M

The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific Palisades has finally sold as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property was on the market from July of 2022 and was listed at $37.5 million with the sale finally closing at $24.5 million on January 5, 2023. The price of the home, which has a wine cellar that was converted from a bomb shelter, was cut three times in an effort to sell it.
Huge Malibu sign gone missing

A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
10 Marvelous Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day Dinner In L.A.

We know the pressure can be on when it comes to making Valentine’s Day dinner plans, but you can now take a breather. We’ve collected some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that are ready to make your day of romance extra special, with exclusive prix-fixed menus and chef exclusives. Prepare yourself for a night full of love and roses as you scroll through our favorite selections below! Found in the heart of Studio City, Rouge is a gorgeous atmospheric space full of lush plants and Tulum-inspired decor. Whether you’re with a lover or best friend, it’s the perfect intimate...
Highly-Anticipated Downtown Santa Monica Restaurant Close to Opening

Bar Monette close to opening at 109 Santa Monica Boulevard. Bar Monette is almost ready to open in Santa Monica at 109 Santa Monica Blvd. The Neopolitan pizza and tapas restaurant from chef Sean McDonald posted on their Instagram account making the announcement, which said, “We are finally set to open in a couple of weeks! The team is diligently getting ready to welcome you. Subscribe to email notifications on our website, to be one of the first to book a table. Thank you all for the support. Can’t wait to have you all in!”
Top 12 Romantic Spots in Ventura for Your Perfect Beach Getaway

Romance is in the air in Ventura. And let’s be honest, it’s hard not to get caught up in the dazzling sunset, the sounds of the waves crashing on our shores, and the warm sunshine on your face as you traipse downtown with your loved one. Yes, there’s a lot of love here in Ventura for our significant others, for our friends, for our neighbors, and for our community. And we love celebrating that love here in Ventura; there are more ways than one to enjoy a romantic day or evening out on the town. How about the top 12 romantic spots in Ventura to get you started?
Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate’s Latest Restaurant Causita Closes After Nine Months

Ricardo Zarate’s big restaurant return has been put on hold, at least for now. While the once-prolific Peruvian chef is certainly still cooking — currently hosting a Hollywood pop-up under the name Colibrí in the former Los Balcones space — his anticipated Silver Lake restaurant Causita has closed for good after less than a year. Ownership confirms that Causita will not reopen following a temporary (at least at the time) closure back in late December, billed then as a holiday break to work on some needed restaurant repairs.
Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents

A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH

A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
