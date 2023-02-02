Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City SportsSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M
The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific Palisades has finally sold as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property was on the market from July of 2022 and was listed at $37.5 million with the sale finally closing at $24.5 million on January 5, 2023. The price of the home, which has a wine cellar that was converted from a bomb shelter, was cut three times in an effort to sell it.
Fire Damages Single-Story Commercial Structure in Malibu
Fire Saturday damaged a single-story commercial building in Malibu, authorities said.
The 15 Best Restaurants in Beverly Hills
From upscale tasting menus to casual sandwich spots, here are the best restaurants in Beverly Hills right now.
Unique 'Glass Block House' For Sale In California
The garage can comfortably fit 30 cars.
mediafeed.org
The full story behind this wonderfully witchy Beverly Hills home
If you’re obsessed with witch culture, you’re going to love the Spadena House. Also known as “The Witch’s House in Beverly Hills,” the magnificently mystical home looks like it’s been plucked straight out of a fairytale. Located on the corner of Walden Drive and...
Huge Malibu sign gone missing
A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Water main break in Hollywood sends river gushing down streets
An underground water main break in Hollywood sent a fountain gushing 30 to 40 feet into the air and rivers flooding down local streets Thursday night.
10 Marvelous Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day Dinner In L.A.
We know the pressure can be on when it comes to making Valentine’s Day dinner plans, but you can now take a breather. We’ve collected some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that are ready to make your day of romance extra special, with exclusive prix-fixed menus and chef exclusives. Prepare yourself for a night full of love and roses as you scroll through our favorite selections below! Found in the heart of Studio City, Rouge is a gorgeous atmospheric space full of lush plants and Tulum-inspired decor. Whether you’re with a lover or best friend, it’s the perfect intimate...
Santa Monica Mirror
Highly-Anticipated Downtown Santa Monica Restaurant Close to Opening
Bar Monette close to opening at 109 Santa Monica Boulevard. Bar Monette is almost ready to open in Santa Monica at 109 Santa Monica Blvd. The Neopolitan pizza and tapas restaurant from chef Sean McDonald posted on their Instagram account making the announcement, which said, “We are finally set to open in a couple of weeks! The team is diligently getting ready to welcome you. Subscribe to email notifications on our website, to be one of the first to book a table. Thank you all for the support. Can’t wait to have you all in!”
Former Slapfish Owners to Open Three Concepts in Santa Monica
Andrew and Lauren Gruel are bringing a handful of their restaurants to Kitchen United MIX in downtown SM
visitventuraca.com
Top 12 Romantic Spots in Ventura for Your Perfect Beach Getaway
Romance is in the air in Ventura. And let’s be honest, it’s hard not to get caught up in the dazzling sunset, the sounds of the waves crashing on our shores, and the warm sunshine on your face as you traipse downtown with your loved one. Yes, there’s a lot of love here in Ventura for our significant others, for our friends, for our neighbors, and for our community. And we love celebrating that love here in Ventura; there are more ways than one to enjoy a romantic day or evening out on the town. How about the top 12 romantic spots in Ventura to get you started?
From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara
When Berkeley "Augie" Johnson lost his home in the Montecito Mudslide five years ago, he never thought it would lead to him opening a high-end tequila bar in Santa Barbara on State Street. The post From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Eater
Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate’s Latest Restaurant Causita Closes After Nine Months
Ricardo Zarate’s big restaurant return has been put on hold, at least for now. While the once-prolific Peruvian chef is certainly still cooking — currently hosting a Hollywood pop-up under the name Colibrí in the former Los Balcones space — his anticipated Silver Lake restaurant Causita has closed for good after less than a year. Ownership confirms that Causita will not reopen following a temporary (at least at the time) closure back in late December, billed then as a holiday break to work on some needed restaurant repairs.
Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents
A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Shania Twain Joins the Roster of 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
Shania Twain is headed to the Grammy Awards. The star is part of a diverse lineup of acts scheduled to present awards at the 2023 ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5). According to an announcement from the Recording Academy, Twain is part of a...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH
A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Grand Jury Charges Hairstylist and Actress for Alleged Multimillion-Dollar Caregiver Fraud Scheme Against Malibu-Based Physician
A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced today. Anthony David...
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0