Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30-35 mph at Wednesday with temperatures in the low 30s. The cold air moved in for Thursday with temps. falling to 10-15. The wind turned to the north, then back to the southwest and picked up as temps. rose back to the low 30s. Last night (Sat. night), the temperature rose to 40 at the Holland weather station and we had a gust to 40 mph from the southwest.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO