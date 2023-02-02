ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Sand Sculptures at Holland, Michigan

Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30-35 mph at Wednesday with temperatures in the low 30s. The cold air moved in for Thursday with temps. falling to 10-15. The wind turned to the north, then back to the southwest and picked up as temps. rose back to the low 30s. Last night (Sat. night), the temperature rose to 40 at the Holland weather station and we had a gust to 40 mph from the southwest.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Chris Stapleton to perform at Van Andel Arena June 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chris Stapleton is coming to Grand Rapids!. The country singer will perform at Van Andel Arena Friday, June 2 as part of his All-American Road Show tour, the venue announced Thursday. Venue owner ASM Global says Marcus King and The War and Treaty will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path

Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
