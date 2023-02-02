Read full article on original website
Joe Elliott Spent Most of Stadium Tour in ‘Total Isolation’
Joe Elliott spent most of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett in “total isolation,” calling it “the price of doing business in 2022.”. Def Leppard's frontman avoided hotels almost entirely, remaining holed up alone on his tour bus except for his driver. He allowed for a little social time with Nikki Sixx, but avoided any large gatherings in a bid to avoid contracting COVID and canceling shows.
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America
Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
Retired Hockey Star Bobby Holik Is Selling His Wyoming Home
Retired Hockey Star Bobby Holik is selling his mountain home and horse barn in Jackson, Wyoming and the best part is... He just gave us a little discount! From a whopping $22 million to only $17,750,000. I mean, we all have some spare change at home and could simply just whip that amount out, right?
