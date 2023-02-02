ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, MA

A 200-pound Shrek sculpture is missing in Hatfield

By Eli Curwin
"There are evident drag marks that he did not go willingly."

A Hatfield man is looking for his Shrek sculpture to be returned to his swamp.

The handcrafted cement sculpture, approximately 200 pounds, was reported missing Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Hatfield Police Department, the sculpture had become “kind of [an] iconic statue in the town.” The owner told the department it is worth roughly $500, but to him, “it’s priceless.”

“It’s not something that could be easily moved around,” the spokesperson said. “There are evident drag marks that he did not go willingly.”

The owner, who placed Shrek on the edge of his property next to a dragon statue, called to report the sculpture missing from his Mountain Road residence in western Massachusetts.

“The owner is devastated that he’s gone and would really like him to come back,” the police spokesperson said.

Hatfield police said that anyone with information regarding the ogre’s whereabouts should contact the department at 413-247-0323.

