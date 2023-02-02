Read full article on original website
City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer. Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
nmsuroundup.com
Popular off-campus bookstore closes permanently
Campus Bookstore, located in the Pan Am Plaza on University Avenue, closed its doors in early January leaving students shocked and at a loss for where to get their textbooks for a cheaper price against other competitors. John Kelley, an NMSU senior majoring in accounting, didn’t know the bookstore had...
KFOX 14
LCPS hosts town hall for feedback on upcoming academic calendar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Changes could be on the horizon for the Las Cruces Public School District's academic calendar. The LCPS Calendar committee is hosting a town hall where they plan to share 2 draft calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. This comes after the district switched...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools considering to return to traditional school calendar
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told CBS4 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Public Schools could change its school calendar again
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told KFOX14 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
krwg.org
A full-service hospital should include a psychiatric ward
Must the city and county, as MMC’s landlords, sue Memorial Medical Center to make MMC keep its written promises?. MMC’s 5th floor psych ward is an essential community resource. Many citizens need psychiatric care, and Las Cruces is woefully underserved. Some patients with urgent medical needs have mental health problems that interfere with treatment. The lease requires MMC to remain “a full-service hospital,” with a “12-bed locked psychiatric unit.”
Otero County Prison staff donate 20 units of blood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff at the Otero County Prison Facility located in Chaparral partnered up with Vitalant, rolling up their sleeves and donating blood on Tuesday, Jan 31. The facility’s Warden Rios, Deputy Warden Simmons, Chief of Security Ochoa, as well as other administrative staff and security staff, participated in the blood drive […]
El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
2023 Spring Break Dates for El Paso Area Schools and When Classes Resume
It's almost time for El Paso-area students to get a weeks-long reprieve from their studies. We checked district calendars to find out when kids get turned loose for Spring Break and when classes resume. With El Paso school districts now on a year-round calendar, parents have to find ways to...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Country Club building: Should it stay or should it go?
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Las Cruces Country Club clubhouse building, more than 90 years old, is facing demolition. Some historians are distraught at the thought of losing it, but as of this writing, no viable plan has emerged to save it. Below are excerpted comments from historic preservationist Jo Ruprecht, via a letter, and from developer Randy McMillan, via an interview with the Bulletin’s Mike Cook.
universitystar.com
Bri Bagwell: A new voice in country
Born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, country musician Bri Bagwell keeps with the traditionalism of country pioneers by paving her own path while sticking to her roots and prides herself on carrying the torch of Texas country music that so confidently stands as a pillar for the music she was raised on.
Riverside Middle School placed on lockout Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Wednesday morning after administration received a report of a student who previously made a threat to another student. According to dispatch, EPPD was notified immediately, and officers conducted a search of the school. Officers confirmed the student in question was not […]
KFOX 14
El Paso to increase the minimum wage next month, city rep says it's still not enough
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso announced it will increase the minimum wage for non-uniform employees beginning in March. It is being increased by 0.50 cents which would bring the current wage from $11.61 to $12.11 hourly. Last year the City of El Paso raised...
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
tourcounsel.com
Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Filmed in Las Cruces, ‘The Locksmith’ showing through Thursday, Feb. 9
Special showings of a film shot in Las Cruces plays Feb. 3-9 at Allen Theaters, Telshor 12. “The Locksmith,” a feature film produced by Mark David and Roger Goff, was filmed from mid-November through mid-December 2021 in Las Cruces and other parts of Doña Ana County. Starring Ryan...
cbs4local.com
Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils new $2 million cardiac cath lab
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus announced the renovation and opening of its new $2 million cardiac catheterization lab with a ribbon-cutting celebration with physicians and staff. The latest investment will provide new state-of-the-art technology and improve cardiovascular care for patients. Cardiac cath labs...
NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation” in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
Firefighters put out blaze at recycling plant in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The West Valley Fire Department responded to a recycling plant fire at the 6700 block of Doniphan, according to Enrique Duenas, an El Paso Fire Department Public Information Officer. According to the West Valley Fire Department, at approximately 9:31 a.m., they received a call for a recycling yard fire in […]
