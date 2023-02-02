EDITOR’S NOTE: The Las Cruces Country Club clubhouse building, more than 90 years old, is facing demolition. Some historians are distraught at the thought of losing it, but as of this writing, no viable plan has emerged to save it. Below are excerpted comments from historic preservationist Jo Ruprecht, via a letter, and from developer Randy McMillan, via an interview with the Bulletin’s Mike Cook.

