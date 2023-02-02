Read full article on original website
nmsuroundup.com
Popular off-campus bookstore closes permanently
Campus Bookstore, located in the Pan Am Plaza on University Avenue, closed its doors in early January leaving students shocked and at a loss for where to get their textbooks for a cheaper price against other competitors. John Kelley, an NMSU senior majoring in accounting, didn’t know the bookstore had...
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
krwg.org
A full-service hospital should include a psychiatric ward
Must the city and county, as MMC’s landlords, sue Memorial Medical Center to make MMC keep its written promises?. MMC’s 5th floor psych ward is an essential community resource. Many citizens need psychiatric care, and Las Cruces is woefully underserved. Some patients with urgent medical needs have mental health problems that interfere with treatment. The lease requires MMC to remain “a full-service hospital,” with a “12-bed locked psychiatric unit.”
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools considering to return to traditional school calendar
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told CBS4 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Public Schools could change its school calendar again
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told KFOX14 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
2023 Spring Break Dates for El Paso Area Schools and When Classes Resume
It's almost time for El Paso-area students to get a weeks-long reprieve from their studies. We checked district calendars to find out when kids get turned loose for Spring Break and when classes resume. With El Paso school districts now on a year-round calendar, parents have to find ways to...
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation” in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
tourcounsel.com
Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
El Paso Born Chef Returns and Visits Her Favorite Hometown Restaurants
Anytime famous El Paso chefs are mentioned, I think we all immediately think: Aarón Sánchez!. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One â“ Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Culinary Demonstrations Presented By Capital One. Getty Images...
KFOX 14
El Paso to increase the minimum wage next month, city rep says it's still not enough
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso announced it will increase the minimum wage for non-uniform employees beginning in March. It is being increased by 0.50 cents which would bring the current wage from $11.61 to $12.11 hourly. Last year the City of El Paso raised...
El Paso names 3-decade police veteran to serve as interim police chief
EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has named a three-decade police veteran to serve as the city’s interim police chief. Peter Pacillas was named interim chief on Friday afternoon. Pacillas takes the reins of the department after longtime Police Chief Greg Allen died on Jan. 17 at age 71. The search […]
Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives for lateral transfers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is offering up to $35,000 in recruitment and retention services for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and wish to laterally transfer. LCPD is also now accepting lateral transfers commissioned with only one year of experience at current […]
KVIA
Fire units respond to blaze in Canutillo, Texas
UPDATE: West Valley Fire Department said the call came in at 9:31 am. When units arrived on scene the dept. said it found a large pile of recycling material on fire. Crews set up large diameter streams flowing over 500 gallons a minute each to knock down the flames. Hand lines were also deployed to contain the fire.
Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge
UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Electric officials, Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills starting this month. Officials told ABC-7, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 in their winter utility bills. El Paso Electric officials said the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved The post El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month appeared first on KVIA.
Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM
MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
