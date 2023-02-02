Michiganders will be getting tax relief in the coming months. The debate in Lansing is about how much, who gets it and then who gets the credit. The state made so much money in the past year that an eight year old law, passed by Republicans, is set to give an automatic income tax cut. That is if Democrats, who are now in control, don’t take steps to avoid the automatic trigger.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO