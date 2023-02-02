Read full article on original website
Related
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
Celebration of Love for Anna Marie Scott
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of love for Anna Marie Scott, marking the date February 3rd, exactly one year after her murder. Family and friends gathered at Nixon Cemetery to remember the 23-year-old mother of two. A balloon release, traditional native music, all in remembrance of Scott. “I...
82 Session brings business to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
Davidson Academy in Reno Wins Nevada Science Bowl for Fourth Straight Year
After two years of virtual competitions, the Nevada Science Bowl returned to crown a new set of champions during its first in-person contest since the pandemic. The 32nd annual Nevada Science Bowl featured 24 teams representing 18 high schools from across the region. Davidson Academy (Team One) from Reno won...
Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
Nevada Ski Team Participates In ‘Meet And Ski’ At Sky Tavern
Team members took pictures and signed autographs for those in attendance. The team trained on the race hill in the morning and then joined up with Sky Tavern members for a "Meet and Ski" after regular lessons were completed.
Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Obituary: Janet Phillips
Janet Phillips, a visionary community leader, passed away December 28, 2022 after a two year battle with cancer. Born March 4, 1952, Janet was raised in Southern California and moved to Reno in 1980. During her career at Sierra Pacific Power Company, she became an expert on Truckee River water issues and played an instrumental role in the federally negotiated Truckee River Operating Agreement led by Senator Harry Reid — a landmark water agreement 26 years in the making. In her later role as Chairwoman of the Truckee River Fund, she remained actively involved in projects associated with protecting and enhancing the health of the River. In 2003, Janet pursued a grand vision to build a bicycle and hiking trail along the entire length of the Truckee River, later named Tahoe-Pyramid Trail. A visionary in the “Trails” community, Janet received many awards and accolades for her work (including the Reno Gazette Journal’s Citizen of the Year) and actively led this effort until the last days of her life. Twenty years and much progress later, the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail is enjoyed by thousands and is 80% complete. Janet pursued her calling with tenacious leadership and a committed, nonprofit Board of Directors. Janet was educated at Stanford and UCLA. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike Phillips and survived in death by her brother Mike Raudenbush, of Boulder, Colorado and his children, Bill, Lizzie, and Mikey, and their children. Janet was an avid cyclist, hiker, and tennis player. She traveled extensively, hiking, exploring, playing tennis, and riding a bicycle both locally and in many locations around the world. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and professional associates. In her own words she said, “Don’t be too sad – I had an exciting wonderful life.” A memorial bicycle ride/hike will be held in honor of Janet in Spring 2023, date and location to be announced. Those wishing to honor Janet and her remarkable life and legacy can make donations to the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail, http://www.tahoepyramidtrail.org.
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
Carson City BLM welcomes new K9 unit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management is welcoming a new K9 to its law enforcement arm. K9 Elijay and Ranger Chase Walden are the newest additions to the Carson City District. They recently passed certifications and testing after eight weeks in a training program.
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
CHP Truckee announces chain controls
SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
University of Nevada, Reno presents Cabaret
Together, the University of Nevada, Reno’s Department of Theatre and Dance and Department of Music present “Cabaret,” a daring musical set in Bohemian Berlin as Germany yields to the emerging Third Reich. Originally produced in 1966 and then made iconic by choreographer Bob Fosse and performer Liza...
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards
On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
A & K Earth Movers calls for subcontractors
A & K Earth Movers, Inc. requests subcontractor and supplier quotes from all qualified subcontractors. and suppliers including MBE, DBE, WBE, DVBE, SBE, SBDE, UDBE, and SMBE on the following project:. PROJECT NAME: Fallon Lagoon Expansion Project. LOCATION: Fallon, Nevada. BID DATE: February 21, 2023, 10:00 AM. A & K...
