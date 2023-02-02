ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy this weekend...especially Saturday Night into Midday Sunday. Gusts up to 40 mph possible. But that will also help us get much warmer with highs in the 40s/50s. Still watching an active setup next week with a front/storm system combo that will help with the warmer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: Winter’s impact on our car batteries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer heat’s impact on our vehicles may last into the winter months. Heat is more detrimental to our car batteries than cold. Batteries Plus explained that “in most cases, extreme heat all but kills the battery and then the added stress of the freezing temperatures finishes it off.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

House fire in the Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house fire in the 200 block of West Collins Court on Friday evening. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the call came in around 8 p.m. and crews arrived three minutes later. Officials said there were 27 firefighters on scene and it took...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky

Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Louisville highlights strange, unusual things

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strange and unusual items, people walking on glass, all on display this weekend in Louisville at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo. The expo started in 2017 when Michelle Cozzaglio and her husband, collectors of strange and unusual items, followed their own curiosity about finding others with the same interests.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

New Updates and a New Day for Kentucky Derby Week!

Derby can't get much more exciting! 502'sDay is set to be Louisville's new "locals" day happening on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This day celebrates the Louisville community with $5 General Admission. Construction is also underway in the paddock area and the first turn experience. Learn more about Derby Week events...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)

XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
LOUISVILLE, KY

