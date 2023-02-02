Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 2/3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy this weekend...especially Saturday Night into Midday Sunday. Gusts up to 40 mph possible. But that will also help us get much warmer with highs in the 40s/50s. Still watching an active setup next week with a front/storm system combo that will help with the warmer...
Remembering the February 1998 snowstorm that crippled parts of Kentucky
Totals were impressive over a three-day stretch with nearly a foot and a half in many spots.
spectrumnews1.com
Spring-like temperatures possible for the first half of February
If you aren't a fan of the bitter cold, just give it a few days!. It's already been a warm start to the year with January sitting in the top 10 warmest January's on record. Louisville was the 4th warmest, and Lexington was the 2nd warmest on record. After a...
Wave 3
Behind the Forecast: Winter’s impact on our car batteries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer heat’s impact on our vehicles may last into the winter months. Heat is more detrimental to our car batteries than cold. Batteries Plus explained that “in most cases, extreme heat all but kills the battery and then the added stress of the freezing temperatures finishes it off.”
wdrb.com
WDRB's Marc Weinberg, Louisville Astronomical Society host 'Night of the Comet'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the Louisville Astronomical Society teamed up for a night of astronomy on Friday. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was last visible in the night sky around 50,000 years ago. The green-hued comet reappeared in the Northern Hemisphere on Friday night. "It's...
wdrb.com
"Blame it all on the snow!" I Southern Indiana superintendent delights with singing snow day messages
RAMSEY, Ind. (WDRB)-- The parking lots are empty. The classrooms are dark. The halls are silent, but Dr. Stephen Hatton is up early, listening to the forecast, and driving around in his truck to see the conditions for himself. He's the Assistant Superintendent at North Harrison Community Schools, and the...
Wave 3
House fire in the Wilder Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house fire in the 200 block of West Collins Court on Friday evening. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the call came in around 8 p.m. and crews arrived three minutes later. Officials said there were 27 firefighters on scene and it took...
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
wdrb.com
Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Louisville highlights strange, unusual things
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strange and unusual items, people walking on glass, all on display this weekend in Louisville at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo. The expo started in 2017 when Michelle Cozzaglio and her husband, collectors of strange and unusual items, followed their own curiosity about finding others with the same interests.
WHAS 11
New Updates and a New Day for Kentucky Derby Week!
Derby can't get much more exciting! 502'sDay is set to be Louisville's new "locals" day happening on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This day celebrates the Louisville community with $5 General Admission. Construction is also underway in the paddock area and the first turn experience. Learn more about Derby Week events...
Wave 3
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
WLKY.com
Oddities and Curiosities Expo offers unusual collectibles at the Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You could find all things strange and unusual at the Kentucky Expo Center Saturday. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo featured more than 150 vendors and artists. Guests could find anything from Halloween-inspired artwork and antiques to taxidermy, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles. Artist Holly Denham said,...
WLKY.com
Louisville family trying to rebuild after they say they lost everything in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Friday night fire remains under investigation. Amber Broyles and Hunter Browning say the fire started when their family of four was at home on West Collins Court, not far from Central Avenue. “He went to go start the generator and as soon as he started...
wdrb.com
New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
WLKY.com
How rolling blackouts happened in Kentucky, and what's being done to prevent more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E officials felt prepared the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, as Winter Storm Elliott barreled across the country. By the power company's estimates, they would have 25% more capacity than demand for electricity, more than enough to keep customers warm as temperatures dipped below zero and the wind chill exceeded minus 30 degrees.
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)
XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
