Read full article on original website
Related
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Health Department spokesman reports Golden Chick has not been closed
PONCA CITY — Kay County Health Department spokesman Scott Haywood said today that Golden Chick has not been closed by the health department. Haywood said the food establishment was recently sold and that the new owners have not obtained a food license as of yet but that they have not been told to close by the health department.
Journal Tribune
TOWN HALL: Your questions about the Blackwell Hospital answered
Leaders of Stillwater Medical Center – Blackwell told community members Thursday that securing additional federal funding may be the only way to keep the local hospital open. “The alternative is to not have a hospital at all,” said Steven Taylor, the hospital’s CEO. “If you’re running a...
kaynewscow.com
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
kaynewscow.com
Woodlands Elementary students donate to the Sean Anderson Blessing Box
PONCA CITY — A group of Woodlands Elementary students delivered over 600 donated items to the Sean Anderson Blessing Box. Anderson worked for Team Radio for over 20 years and was referred to by some as the voice of Ponca City. He created the Blessings Box located in front of the station near The Poncan to provide those in need with comfort items and food. Anderson died on Dec. 24. Click here to read his obit.
kaynewscow.com
Perry resident killed in accident near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry resident was killed and that another is injured following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 2 on U.S. 64 west of County Road 305, four miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that a...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Feb. 2
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:10 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Angle Parkerson. At 9:03 a.m. Tonkawa police advised of a controlled burn on Highway 60 and 108th Road. At 2:46 p.m. Ponca City police confirmed warrants on William Delk. At...
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Dies in Osage County Crash
A Bartlesville man is dead following a fatality collision on Thursday just west of town. The collision at about 2:30pm on Thursday on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, approximately 1.25 miles southwest of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County. A 2022 Kenworth driven by Brent M. Gregory,41,of Olathe, KS,...
pdjnews.com
NCSO to investigate unresponsive person
Noble County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unresponsive person in Billings on Monday, Jan. 30. An investigation is continuing currently. Once more information is released, and update will be provided as the PDJ follows this story.
Skimmer found at Casey’s in Cowley County
The Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) says it found a possible credit card skimmer on a gas pump in Arkansas City.
KAKE TV
Electric Heater in dog house suspected cause of Arkansas City house fire
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities believe an electric heater in a dog house may have caused a structure fire Wednesday morning. The Arkansas City Fire Department said they responded to the fire on 11th Road. When crews arrived they found large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the house. Firefighters from Winfield, Udall, South Haven, Newkirk and Blackwell assisted in fighting the fire.
KWCH.com
Ark City police warn of skimmer at local gas station
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers. Police started a fraud investigation on January 23 after being contacted by several residents who noticed fraudulent activities in their bank accounts. “Information gathered indicated that the comprised information was...
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
cushingcitizen.com
Payne County Arrests
The following arrests were made between January 11, 2023, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Joseph Lawrence Gilick Stillwater—Assult and Battery upon a medical care provider Jonothan Christian Wilson Stillwater–Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Public Intoxication Hoa Van Le Stillwater– Domestic Abuse In Presence of a Minor…
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
KOCO
OHP: Man dies after hit-and-run crash on highway in northern Oklahoma
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and another was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Noble County. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Morrison when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Tahoe left the road and overturned.
1 Dead After Hit-&-Run Crash Along US-64 In Noble County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash along US-64 in Noble County. According to troopers, the crash happened about four miles east of Morrison, Oklahoma, on Thursday at around 5:26 p.m. Troopers say a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound along US-64...
guthrienewspage.com
Fire heavily damages large home
Multiple fire departments responded to a Logan County home Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, flames could be seen coming out from the chimney. Just after 6:30 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to the 10000 block of N. Broadway for a structure fire. All occupants of the home were able to get...
3 arrested after woman found murdered in Billings
The Noble County Sheriff's Office says 3 people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a Billings home Monday.
Pawhuska Journal
Osage County officer indicted by grand jury
A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
Comments / 0