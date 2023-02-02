PONCA CITY — A group of Woodlands Elementary students delivered over 600 donated items to the Sean Anderson Blessing Box. Anderson worked for Team Radio for over 20 years and was referred to by some as the voice of Ponca City. He created the Blessings Box located in front of the station near The Poncan to provide those in need with comfort items and food. Anderson died on Dec. 24. Click here to read his obit.

