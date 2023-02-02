Read full article on original website
NASCAR Clash 2023 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Coliseum exhibition race
After a frigid winter, the NASCAR Cup Series is back. And it's opening its newest campaign with a little California love. The Clash, the annual event that marks the start of race season, will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There are certainly worse places for drivers, crews and fans to be in early February.
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Busch Light Clash
NASCAR is back for the 2023 season. While the season doesn't officially start until later this month, the drivers are back together for an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 2023 Busch Light Clash will start tonight, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and air on Fox.
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
Hailie Deegan Places Third At IMSA Pilot Challenge
Hailie Deegan took to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway on January 27th, 2023 to tackle the IMSA Pilot Challenge, taking control of the No. 41 Ford Mustang GT4 race car alongside codriver Ben Rhodes to take home a podium finish at the “World Center of Racing.”
NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson Press Conference Transcript
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1, and CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Press Conference Transcript:. Q: With the backdrop here, looking as strong as...
Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals
Having won numerous motocross and rally championships, co-created Nitro Circus and Nitro Rallycross, performed several miraculous stunts, and raced in NASCAR, amongst a plethora of other accomplishments, there isn’t much left on Travis Pastrana’s bucket list. Except for the Daytona 500. His plan to run the historic NASCAR...
Christopher Bell addresses his recent comments about Joe Gibbs and dirt track racing
Christopher Bell clarifies his recent comments about Joe Gibbs and dirt track racing in a media availability after they went viral on social media.
Why First NASCAR All-Star Race in 1985 May Have Been the Most Controversial
NASCAR jumped into the All-Star even party in 1985 when series sponsor R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. found yet another way to expand its enormous presence in NASCAR. It was would be open to only the 12 full-time drivers with victories in the previous season’s Winston Cup races. Many people...
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
Chevrolet Indycar at Thermal Club - Arrow McLaren Press Conference Transcript
LAUREN GAUDION: Good afternoon, everyone. We have a great audience here at Thermal. I'm Lauren Gaudion, director of communications with Arrow McLaren. Joining me onstage we have No. 5, Pato O'Ward, No. 6 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Alexander Rossi, McLaren CEO Zak Brown, racing director Gavin Ward, and team owner Sam Schmidt.
AJ Allmendinger dumps Chase Briscoe in NASCAR practice (Video)
AJ Allmendinger retaliated on Chase Briscoe during practice for the LA Coliseum. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series touched the track for the first time in 2023. Drivers unloaded at the LA Coliseum for practice ahead of the Busch Light Clash. Watch the video below. Teams were split into three practice...
McGruff the Crime Dog® and Joey Gase race for safety at Daytona
All crime prevention engines are a go on car #53 during NASCAR’S race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 18. Joey Gase and McGruff the Crime Dog® continue their crime fighting partnership and shine a light on criminals selling counterfeit products. ”As America’s Innovation Agency, the USPTO...
Weekend Notebook: L.A. Memorial Coliseum
LOS ANGELES – As expected there was a lot of optimism exuded as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday for opening practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the annual exhibition opener to the season.
Burton Qualifies 13th for the Clash at the Coliseum
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang were 13th fastest in qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Burton’s quick trip around the quarter-mile temporary track inside the Coliseum means he will start fourth in the first of four 25-lap heat races.
Fox Sports Unveils Expansive 2023 Daytona Speedweeks Broadcaster Lineup, Highlighted by Network’s 20th Daytona 500
Looking ahead to its 20th DAYTONA 500 in its 23rd consecutive season of NASCAR coverage, FOX Sports today announces its premier broadcaster lineup for the 2023 Daytona Speedweeks and NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, highlighted by a slate of veteran FOX NASCAR voices and a proven, compelling rotation of guest analysts.
Denny Hamlin Predicts He'll Get Four Wins This Year as He Chases Major NASCAR Milestone
Denny Hamlin has his sights set on 60. Sixty NASCAR Cup Series wins, to be exact. During a segment on his new Dirty Mo Media podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, which is set to officially air on February 6, the longtime Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner dished on the motivation behind the self-set milestone that he'll likely be chasing over the next few years.
14-Year-Old Teams up With Delk Marlar Racing Development for the 2023 604 Dirt Late Model Season
Carson Brown announced today that he is teaming up with Delk Marlar Racing to run a partial 604 Dirt Late Model schedule in 2023. In a partnership established by Hornaday Development, the team will be led by World of Outlaws Champion, Mike Marlar, and will take on its first season of 604 Crate Late Model racing starting this spring. “The move to 604 Dirt Late Models with Delk Marlar is an incredible opportunity for me to continue the next phase of development as a driver,” said Brown.
Justin Haley fastest in qualifying at L.A. Memorial Coliseum
Justin Haley set the fastest lap in Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying Saturday night at the quarter-mile purpose-built track inside the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 23-year-old Indiana-native drove the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the top qualifying position with a lap of 67.099 mph and...
Toyota NCS LA Clash Quotes -- Bell, Gibbs, Hamlin, Reddick, Wallace
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin along with 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace were made available to media prior to practice for to the LA Clash event today:. CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has it...
