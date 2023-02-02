ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Racing News

Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fordauthority.com

Hailie Deegan Places Third At IMSA Pilot Challenge

Hailie Deegan took to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway on January 27th, 2023 to tackle the IMSA Pilot Challenge, taking control of the No. 41 Ford Mustang GT4 race car alongside codriver Ben Rhodes to take home a podium finish at the “World Center of Racing.”
Autoweek.com

Why First NASCAR All-Star Race in 1985 May Have Been the Most Controversial

NASCAR jumped into the All-Star even party in 1985 when series sponsor R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. found yet another way to expand its enormous presence in NASCAR. It was would be open to only the 12 full-time drivers with victories in the previous season’s Winston Cup races. Many people...
Rocky Mount Telegram

NASCAR book to arrive in April

Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
FLORIDA STATE
Racing News

AJ Allmendinger dumps Chase Briscoe in NASCAR practice (Video)

AJ Allmendinger retaliated on Chase Briscoe during practice for the LA Coliseum. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series touched the track for the first time in 2023. Drivers unloaded at the LA Coliseum for practice ahead of the Busch Light Clash. Watch the video below. Teams were split into three practice...
Speedway Digest

McGruff the Crime Dog® and Joey Gase race for safety at Daytona

All crime prevention engines are a go on car #53 during NASCAR’S race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 18. Joey Gase and McGruff the Crime Dog® continue their crime fighting partnership and shine a light on criminals selling counterfeit products. ”As America’s Innovation Agency, the USPTO...
Speedway Digest

Weekend Notebook: L.A. Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES – As expected there was a lot of optimism exuded as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday for opening practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the annual exhibition opener to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 13th for the Clash at the Coliseum

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang were 13th fastest in qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Burton’s quick trip around the quarter-mile temporary track inside the Coliseum means he will start fourth in the first of four 25-lap heat races.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanBuzz

Denny Hamlin Predicts He'll Get Four Wins This Year as He Chases Major NASCAR Milestone

Denny Hamlin has his sights set on 60. Sixty NASCAR Cup Series wins, to be exact. During a segment on his new Dirty Mo Media podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, which is set to officially air on February 6, the longtime Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner dished on the motivation behind the self-set milestone that he'll likely be chasing over the next few years.
Speedway Digest

14-Year-Old Teams up With Delk Marlar Racing Development for the 2023 604 Dirt Late Model Season

Carson Brown announced today that he is teaming up with Delk Marlar Racing to run a partial 604 Dirt Late Model schedule in 2023. In a partnership established by Hornaday Development, the team will be led by World of Outlaws Champion, Mike Marlar, and will take on its first season of 604 Crate Late Model racing starting this spring. “The move to 604 Dirt Late Models with Delk Marlar is an incredible opportunity for me to continue the next phase of development as a driver,” said Brown.
Speedway Digest

Justin Haley fastest in qualifying at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Justin Haley set the fastest lap in Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying Saturday night at the quarter-mile purpose-built track inside the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 23-year-old Indiana-native drove the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the top qualifying position with a lap of 67.099 mph and...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy