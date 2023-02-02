ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton247now.com

Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
DAYTON, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
wyso.org

Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing

Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

