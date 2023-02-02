Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
‘Just a busy, busy area;’ Radar signs placed at Dayton intersection
People and businesses in Dayton are starting to notices some changes on a busy road.
dayton.com
Warm up with a bowl of soup: Here are some of Dayton’s favorites
As the Dayton region experiences a big chill, the South is recovering from an ice storm and the Northeast is preparing for a polar blast. Winter is definitely here and there is no better way to warm up than with a big bowl of soup. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory...
Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years
The company has been open since 1910.
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
dayton.com
Mikesell’s history: Beginning with a dried beef slicer, D.W. Mikesell grew a potato chip empire in Dayton
Mikesell’s, the company that bills itself as “the oldest potato chip manufacturer in the United States,” is going out of business. The company announced Wednesday that it hopes to sell its brand and IP rights to another snack food manufacturer to potentially continue the Mikesell’s brand.
‘Potato Chip King’: The man behind the empire
A man once dubbed the ‘Potato Chip King’ started a business that began in two small bedrooms on fifth street, which grew into the oldest potato chip company in the nation, announced its closure today.
dayton.com
Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights
Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
dayton247now.com
Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
dayton247now.com
BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Local restaurant closing, national auto group adds Dayton to roster
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a local restaurant that is closing. Plus, a national auto group adds Dayton to its roster.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Two area companies either closing or laying off workers; What this says about the region’s economy
Just this week, News Center 7 has learned that two Miami Valley companies are either closing or laying off workers.
Troy’s beehive ban may be ending soon: Here’s why
Approximately 50 people attended a recent meeting of the city council's health and safety committee, according to our partners at Miami Valley Today.
dayton.com
Here are clips of 5 pre-funk Black music acts from Dayton that impacted modern music
Much attention is paid to Dayton’s rich funk music legacy, and rightfully so, but that’s only part of the story. There were other Black artists from the Miami Valley that helped set the stage for the Ohio Players, Zapp and their contemporaries. The Dayton Daily News examined the...
Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
wyso.org
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
