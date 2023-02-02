LAPD Asks Drivers Use In Far Right Lanes On Main Hill Road Due To Accident In Westbound Lanes Near Water Tanks

Los Alamos County Police Department Animal Control Officers have shared a message about the goose at Ashley Pond. ‘Ed/Edna has a small laceration likely caused by the edge of the ice on their leg. The appearance of blood against the white body and snow looks a lot worse than the injury itself. Animal Control attempted to inspect the injury, but the goose did not want assistance at this time. Instead the goose decided to swim to the middle of the pond which demonstrated there were no limitations in movement. We will continue to monitor the injury and condition of the goose. We are aware of it so additional calls are not necessary. We thank the community for bringing it to our attention. Quack! Quack! We have Edna’s back! Photo Courtesy LAPD.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO