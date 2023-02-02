Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Ars Technica
New wind, solar are cheaper than costs to operate all but one US coal plant
A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming, stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant in the country that...
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
Science Friday
Wind And Solar Were Europe’s Top Energy Sources In 2022
The European Union reached a major renewable energy milestone in 2022. For the first time, wind and solar generated more energy in the European Union than any other power source. Ira talks with science writer Roxanne Khamsi about Europe’s energy future and other top science stories of the week, including...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?
We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April
PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico was pushed to accelerate its turn toward renewable energy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year drove a sharp increase in global energy costs, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said late Thursday. Ebrard made the comments after taking dozens of...
BBC
Floating solar: Are solar farms on water a good idea?
With a push towards renewable energy many countries are coming up with new and creative ways to be able to harness the power of solar energy. Last year solar panels were installed in space, and nations around the world, from the Netherlands to Brazil, have recently been experimenting with the idea of solar farms on water.
BBC
Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows
The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Brookfield Renewable nearly doubles development business to 110 GW from 62 GW
Brookfield Renewable Partners, a Canadian-listed renewable energy developer, reported a record year of growth in 2022, with funds from operations (FFO) of $1.005 billion, or $1.56 per unit for 2022, representing an 8% increase on a per unit basis over 2021. The global renewables power developer posted a strong $4.71 billion of 2022 revenue, a 15% increase over 2021.
Billionaire investor Křetínský and trader Vitol eye fortune in British power plant subsidies
Exclusive: Looming auction to earmark £1.5bn to put power generators on standby and keep the lights on
kalkinemedia.com
Japan's Sumitomo to produce green hydrogen and ammonia in Chile
(Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp and Chile power supplier Colbun have agreed to collaborate in production of green hydrogen and ammonia, the Japanese company said on Friday. The memorandum of understanding focuses on green hydrogen and ammonia production and export, Sumitomo's statement said, adding that multiple Japanese companies have been looking to establish a green hydrogen and ammonia supply chain from Chile to Japan since last April.
Quartz
Shell is more serious about share buybacks than renewables
Shell’s profits hit a record high of $42.3 billion in 2022—double what it made in 2021, and perhaps the highest profits posted by any British company in history. How Shell spent those profits left little doubt about its priorities: $26 billion went toward dividends and buybacks for its shareholders, an amount 7.4 times more than the $3.5 billion it spent on renewables.
OilPrice.com
The U.S. Solar Boom Is Still Facing Some Major Roadblocks
Despite record-breaking solar power installation projected for 2023, current delays are caused by supply chain bottlenecks, trade tensions, bureaucratic red tape and reliance on Asia for 80% of solar panel supplies. Long term challenges include lack of available land suitable for large scale renewable projects, slow permitting processes, grid connection...
EV battery nickel product to be produced in the US for the first time
The metals refining company behind the new development claims to also be eco-friendly.
The Next Web
EU’s green tech funding plan divides bloc over global subsidy race
The EU’s new green tech funding plan has sparked concerns about an escalating global subsidy race. The initiative was launched in response to the US’ Inflation Reduction Act. The act provides $369 billion of subsidies for green technologies, largely through tax credits for products “made in America.”
techxplore.com
Patchwork of issues limits solar expansion in Switzerland
Whether rooftop solar panels are worth the cost is largely dependent in Switzerland on local compensation rates for solar power and on electricity prices in general—these are the findings of a study by researchers at ETH Zurich and the University of Bern. Many power grid operators pay too little, thereby limiting the expansion of solar power.
marinelink.com
Intelatus: A Month of Contrasts for U.S. Offshore Wind
February will be a month of contrasts for U.S. offshore wind industry. On the positive side, BOEM is moving forward with lease negotiations for an East Coast floating wind pilot array, and six developers submitted over 100 proposals in response to New York’s third offshore wind solicitation. To support...
Honda CR-V-Based Hydrogen Model Launching In 2024 In US, Japan
Honda believes there's a future in hydrogen fuel cells, and it's announcing significant expansions in that business. This will include launching a CR-V-based fuel cell electric vehicle in 2024 in North America and Japan. The fuel cell system for this vehicle comes from joint development with General Motors. According to...
