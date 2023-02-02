Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
Two more Ohio State football players won't be returning for 2023 season
The Ohio State football team will be without two more of its members when the 2023 season officially begins. Not because of the transfer portal or NFL declarations, but because it’s time to move on. It was announced that both Tyler Friday and Palaie Gaoteote will not return for...
Defensive line recruiting poses major obstacle for Ohio State in 2024 cycle
Ohio State has to recruit the defensive line position in 2024 to the best it has in some time, but where exactly do the Buckeyes start?
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
Pa. High School Football Podcast: Former Harrisburg standout QB Yahmir Wilkerson talks life after football
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report PennLive’s Nebiy Esayas was joined by former Harrisburg High quarterback, Yahmir Wilkerson, who shared his story about what life has been like after his high school career concluded. Wilkerson passed for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions...
Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline Says Ohio State Has Three Top-10 Receivers, Dawand Jones Thanks Justin Frye and Joe Burrow Impresses Kyle McCord
This Week in Twitter is a roundup of some of the week’s best and most entertaining tweets from Ohio State players, coaches and others associated with Buckeye sports. Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced his transfer to Ohio State on Tuesday. Fellow New Jersey native and incoming Ohio State defensive back Jayden Bonsu was excited.
Ohio State receives a crystal ball projection for recently offered offensive lineman
If there is one position that Ohio State missed out on during the 2023 recruiting cycle that makes the need in 2024 that much more important, it’s offensive tackle. The Buckeyes signed Luke Montgomery, Joshua Padilla, Austin Siereveld, and Miles Walker as their offensive line group this past class, but only Walker is viewed as a viable tackle option. However, he was the lowest-rated player in the class, so the Connecticut native is viewed as more of a project at the moment.
Meet the top Mid-Penn seniors still looking for a college football home after signing day
Just because Wednesday’s signing day is in the books doesn’t mean that all of the top players in the country — or in this case the Mid-Penn — have locked in their college destinations. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class called a ‘pleasant surprise’ by Joel Klatt; Sean Clifford set to host ‘retirement party,’ and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look back at the Lions’ freshly signed 2023 recruiting class, plus Sean Clifford pairs with the State College Spikes to celebrate his “retirement” after six years on campus. Penn State’s ‘23 class ranked No. 14 nationally on 247Sports...
Michigan football drops 2022 season-in-review hype video
For the first time in 25 years, Michigan football went undefeated in the regular season, en route to a 13-1 season — the most single-season wins in program history. The 2022 season was magical until it wasn’t, thanks to a College Football Playoff falter at the hands of what appeared to be an overmatched TCU team in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
National high school basketball powers clash in classic thriller, highlights from Imhotep-Camden
The energy was electric in Hagen Arena as two of the nation’s best high school basketball teams faced off. Tickets were sold out days in advance and people were still standing outside of the arena on game day looking to find a way inside the arena to see Imhotep vs Camden.
Penn State vs. Nebraska prediction, betting odds for CBB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State locks horns with Nebraska in a college basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST. This betting...
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top girls basketball player for games played Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023
With just a handful of games left of the Mid-Penn basketball regular season, stars across the conference are putting up big showings across the board. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The...
Early crystal ball prediction favors Penn State for Philadelphia CB target
Penn State has taken some strides in recruiting the Philadelphia area a bit more seriously in recent years, and the Nittany Lions are quickly becoming an early favorite in the recruiting process for a four-star cornerback from the City of Brotherly Love. Kenneth Woseley is a four-star cornerback in the Class of 2024 according to his 247Sports composite recruiting ranking. The Imhotep Institute defensive back recently made an unofficial visit to Penn State’s campus and has made a couple of visits to the campus previously by attending a football camp and making an unofficial visit in 2021. With no shortage of...
Cumberland Valley boys best Harrisburg in MPC Commomwealth play behind Nolan Gilbert’s 21 points
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team kept its hopes alive for a share of the Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division title with a 68-45 win over Harrisburg Friday night. Nolan Gilbert led the way for the Eagles with 21 points. JD Hunter added 12 points and Nolan Buzalka pitched in with...
Trey Burton threw infamous Philly Special, then overcame anxiety that followed
PHILADELPHIA — Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl nine months earlier, seemingly making him the best option on the Chicago Bears to run a similar trick play midway through the 2018 season. The coaching staff introduced the formation — which closely resembled the “Philly Special” — and assigned Burton to handle the same role he did for the Eagles.
Former Cy Young winner’s son set to play Big Ten football
The son of former Cy Young Award winner Dwight Gooden is set to put on the pads in the Big Ten next season. Dylan Gooden, a three-star, 6-foot-4, 205-pound edge rusher from Good Counsel in Maryland has signed to play for the Maryland Terrapins. Dylan Gooden was rated as the...
Ohio State football hires two more graduate assistants
When Ohio State hired James Laurinaitis, it was going to be difficult to top. And while that’s true, Ryan Day added two more members to his staff that went much further under the radar. Both of them were announced after the “Little Animal’s” departure from Notre Dame but they...
Former Steeler Antonio Brown believes one player gave him CTE and somehow it’s not Vontaze Burfict
Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has a long and disturbing history of erratic behavior, and there has long been speculation when he has had incidents that a hit to the head might be to blame for it all. But most folks point to the bone-jarring blow that former Bengals...
