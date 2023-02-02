Penn State has taken some strides in recruiting the Philadelphia area a bit more seriously in recent years, and the Nittany Lions are quickly becoming an early favorite in the recruiting process for a four-star cornerback from the City of Brotherly Love. Kenneth Woseley is a four-star cornerback in the Class of 2024 according to his 247Sports composite recruiting ranking. The Imhotep Institute defensive back recently made an unofficial visit to Penn State’s campus and has made a couple of visits to the campus previously by attending a football camp and making an unofficial visit in 2021. With no shortage of...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO