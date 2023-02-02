ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Brian Hartline Says Ohio State Has Three Top-10 Receivers, Dawand Jones Thanks Justin Frye and Joe Burrow Impresses Kyle McCord

This Week in Twitter is a roundup of some of the week’s best and most entertaining tweets from Ohio State players, coaches and others associated with Buckeye sports. Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced his transfer to Ohio State on Tuesday. Fellow New Jersey native and incoming Ohio State defensive back Jayden Bonsu was excited.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State receives a crystal ball projection for recently offered offensive lineman

If there is one position that Ohio State missed out on during the 2023 recruiting cycle that makes the need in 2024 that much more important, it’s offensive tackle. The Buckeyes signed Luke Montgomery, Joshua Padilla, Austin Siereveld, and Miles Walker as their offensive line group this past class, but only Walker is viewed as a viable tackle option. However, he was the lowest-rated player in the class, so the Connecticut native is viewed as more of a project at the moment.
COLUMBUS, OH
PennLive.com

Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class called a ‘pleasant surprise’ by Joel Klatt; Sean Clifford set to host ‘retirement party,’ and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look back at the Lions’ freshly signed 2023 recruiting class, plus Sean Clifford pairs with the State College Spikes to celebrate his “retirement” after six years on campus. Penn State’s ‘23 class ranked No. 14 nationally on 247Sports...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Early crystal ball prediction favors Penn State for Philadelphia CB target

Penn State has taken some strides in recruiting the Philadelphia area a bit more seriously in recent years, and the Nittany Lions are quickly becoming an early favorite in the recruiting process for a four-star cornerback from the City of Brotherly Love. Kenneth Woseley is a four-star cornerback in the Class of 2024 according to his 247Sports composite recruiting ranking. The Imhotep Institute defensive back recently made an unofficial visit to Penn State’s campus and has made a couple of visits to the campus previously by attending a football camp and making an unofficial visit in 2021. With no shortage of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Trey Burton threw infamous Philly Special, then overcame anxiety that followed

PHILADELPHIA — Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl nine months earlier, seemingly making him the best option on the Chicago Bears to run a similar trick play midway through the 2018 season. The coaching staff introduced the formation — which closely resembled the “Philly Special” — and assigned Burton to handle the same role he did for the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy